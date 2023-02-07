DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Hans-Peter Kneip, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.02.2023 / 11:04 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Hans-Peter Last name(s): Kneip

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI

529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 21.42 EUR 4284.00 EUR 21.50 EUR 64500.00 EUR 21.50 EUR 21500.00 EUR 21.50 EUR 45150.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 21.4974603 EUR 135434.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

06/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

