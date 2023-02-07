Advanced search
DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG: Hans-Peter Kneip, buy

02/07/2023 | 05:07am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.02.2023 / 11:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hans-Peter
Last name(s): Kneip

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI
529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.42 EUR 4284.00 EUR
21.50 EUR 64500.00 EUR
21.50 EUR 21500.00 EUR
21.50 EUR 45150.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.4974603 EUR 135434.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


07.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

80821  07.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1553687&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
