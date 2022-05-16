Log in
    DEQ   DE0007480204

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG

(DEQ)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/16 09:45:36 am EDT
15.76 EUR   +1.78%
09:21aDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
07:45aDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/13TRANSCRIPT : Deutsche EuroShop AG, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating

05/16/2022 | 09:21am EDT
DZ Bank analyst Karsten Oblinger maintains his Buy rating on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
05/12DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP : Encouraging upturn in business in 1st quarter 2022
EQ
04/26Deutsche EuroShop AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/26DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP : Annual Report 2021
PU
04/26DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP : Magazine 2021
PU
04/26DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP : ESG-Report 2021
PU
04/26DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP : Presentation of the Annual Report 2021
EQ
04/20DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP :  Speaker of the Executive Board due to illness temporarily resigned fr..
EQ
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
Financials
Sales 2022 216 M 224 M 224 M
Net income 2022 27,9 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2022 1 213 M 1 262 M 1 262 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,3x
Yield 2022 5,64%
Capitalization 956 M 996 M 996 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
EV / Sales 2023 10,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Deutsche EuroShop AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 15,48 €
Average target price 20,02 €
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olaf G. Borkers Chief Financial Officer
Reiner Strecker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Dohm Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Striebich Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Roland Werner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG5.74%996
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.63%34 700
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.25.68%32 347
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.05%30 704
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.14%29 256
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.23%28 061