  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche EuroShop AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEQ   DE0007480204

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG

(DEQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

DGAP-PVR : Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according -3-

06/22/2021 | 05:27am EDT
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 22 Jun 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche EuroShop AG 
              Heegbarg 36 
              22391 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.deutsche-euroshop.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1210606 2021-06-22

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210606&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2021 05:26 ET (09:26 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 212 M 253 M 253 M
Net income 2021 -207 M -247 M -247 M
Net Debt 2021 1 313 M 1 563 M 1 563 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,16x
Yield 2021 4,53%
Capitalization 1 278 M 1 522 M 1 521 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,36 €
Last Close Price 20,68 €
Spread / Highest target 11,2%
Spread / Average Target -16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilhelm Wellner Chief Executive Officer
Olaf G. Borkers Chief Financial Officer
Reiner Strecker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Dohm Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Striebich Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG12.09%1 522
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.70%44 681
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.54%36 015
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.31%30 956
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.86%26 590
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-16.23%25 248