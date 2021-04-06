Log in
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG

(DEQ)
DGAP-PVR : Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/06/2021 | 05:11am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche EuroShop AG 
Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with 
the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-04-06 / 11:10 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Deutsche EuroShop AG 
 
 Street:                         Heegbarg 36 
 
 Postal code:                    22391 
 
 City:                           Hamburg 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: AXA S.A. 
 City of registered office, country: Paris, France 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 01 Apr 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               2.90 %                     0.05 %       2.95 %                             61783594 
 
 Previous                          3.03 %                     0.00 %       3.03 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0007480204               0        1789430         0.00 %         2.90 % 
 
 Total                    1789430                       2.90 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument        Expiration or maturity    Exercise or conversion             Voting rights Voting rights in 
                           date                      period                                  absolute                % 
 
 Right to recall lent      Open                                                                 32796           0.05 % 
 shares 
 
                                                     Total                                      32796           0.05 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0         0.00 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0         0.00 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                        % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments    Total of both (if at 
                                     least 3% or more)                (if at least 5% or more)       least 5% or more) 
 
 -AXA S.A.                                           %                                       %                       % 
 
 -AXA Investment Managers                            %                                       %                       % 
 S.A. 
 
 -AXA Real Estate                                    %                                       %                       % 
 Investment Managers S.A. 
 
 -AXA Real Estate                                    %                                       %                       % 
 Investment Managers SGP 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 02 Apr 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-06 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche EuroShop AG 
              Heegbarg 36 
              22391 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.deutsche-euroshop.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1180892 2021-04-06

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2021 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT)

