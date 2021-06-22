Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche EuroShop AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEQ   DE0007480204

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG

(DEQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/22/2021 | 05:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche EuroShop AG 
Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with 
the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-06-22 / 11:26 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Deutsche EuroShop AG 
 
 Street:                         Heegbarg 36 
 
 Postal code:                    22391 
 
 City:                           Hamburg 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
               Other reason: 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. 
 City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 17 Jun 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               2.91 %                     0.40 %       3.32 %                             61783594 
 
 Previous                          3.03 %                     0.41 %       3.43 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0007480204               0        1799632            0 %         2.91 % 
 
 Total                    1799632                       2.91 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument            Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion          Voting rights Voting rights in 
                               date                     period                               absolute                % 
 
 Lent Securities (right to     N/A                      N/A                                    248972           0.40 % 
 recall) 
 
                                                        Total                                  248972           0.40 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
 -                                                                                                     0            0 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0            0 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                                % of voting rights (if           % of voting rights through  Total of both (if at 
                                       at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or more)     least 5% or more) 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 Trident Merger LLC                                       %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management,                         %                                    %                     % 
 LLC 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Fund Advisors                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                  %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.                         %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Institutional Trust                            %                                    %                     % 
 Company, National Association 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty.                          %                                    %                     % 
 Ltd. 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                          %                                    %                     % 
 (Australia) Limited 
 
 -                                                        %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                          %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                 %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management,                          %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings,                        %                                    %                     % 
 Inc. 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings                         %                                    %                     % 
 L.P. 
 
 BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte.                        %                                    %                     % 
 Ltd. 
 
 BlackRock HK Holdco Limited                              %                                    %                     % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management North                         %                                    %                     % 
 Asia Limited

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2021 05:26 ET (09:26 GMT)

All news about DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
05:27aDGAP-PVR  : Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according -3-
DJ
05:27aDGAP-PVR  : Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according -2-
DJ
05:27aDGAP-PVR  : Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of ..
DJ
05:27aDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
06/21DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/14DGAP-PVR  : Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according -3-
DJ
06/14DGAP-PVR  : Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according -2-
DJ
06/14DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
05/25DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG  : Gets a Neutral rating from NorldLB
MD
05/14DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG  : DZ Bank is less optimistic
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 212 M 253 M 253 M
Net income 2021 -207 M -247 M -247 M
Net Debt 2021 1 313 M 1 563 M 1 563 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,16x
Yield 2021 4,53%
Capitalization 1 278 M 1 522 M 1 521 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche EuroShop AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,36 €
Last Close Price 20,68 €
Spread / Highest target 11,2%
Spread / Average Target -16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilhelm Wellner Chief Executive Officer
Olaf G. Borkers Chief Financial Officer
Reiner Strecker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Dohm Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Striebich Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG12.09%1 522
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.70%44 681
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.54%36 015
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.31%30 956
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED11.86%26 590
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-16.23%25 248