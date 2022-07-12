Deutsche EuroShop AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.07.2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Henning Last name(s): Eggers

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI

529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction

Tendering of shares in the context of the takeover offer of Hercules BidCo GmbH. Price quotation assuming settlement of the takeover offer before the dividend record date.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 22.50 EUR 24750.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 22.50 EUR 24750.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

08/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

