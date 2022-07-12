Deutsche EuroShop AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Reiner
|Last name(s):
|Strecker
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007480204
b) Nature of the transaction
|Tendering of shares in the context of the takeover offer of Hercules BidCo GmbH.
Price quotation assuming settlement of the takeover offer before the dividend record date.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|22.50 EUR
|224437.50 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|22.50 EUR
|224437.50 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
