Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche EuroShop AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DEQ   DE0007480204

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG

(DEQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:34 2022-07-12 am EDT
22.49 EUR   -0.13%
08:33aDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:32aDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:32aDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche EuroShop AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/12/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.07.2022 / 14:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Reiner
Last name(s): Strecker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI
529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction
Tendering of shares in the context of the takeover offer of Hercules BidCo GmbH. Price quotation assuming settlement of the takeover offer before the dividend record date.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.50 EUR 224437.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.50 EUR 224437.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76845  12.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1396329&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
08:33aDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:32aDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:32aDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:32aDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:32aDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:32aDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/05DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Warburg Research is Neutral
MD
06/24Deutsche Euroshop Takeover by Oaktree Capital-CURA JV Gets EU Commission Approval
MT
06/21Deutsche EuroShop's Boards Recommend Takeover Bid From Hercules BidCo
MT
06/21Executive Board and Supervisory Boards of Deutsche EuroShop AG recommend shareholders t..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 214 M 216 M 216 M
Net income 2022 76,8 M 77,5 M 77,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 223 M 1 233 M 1 233 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 4,62%
Capitalization 1 391 M 1 403 M 1 403 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
EV / Sales 2023 12,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche EuroShop AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,52 €
Average target price 22,07 €
Spread / Average Target -1,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Olaf G. Borkers Chief Financial Officer
Reiner Strecker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Dohm Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Striebich Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Roland Werner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG53.83%1 403
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.80%34 295
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.30.82%33 672
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.76%32 704
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.66%28 309
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED12.92%25 715