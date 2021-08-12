Deutsche EuroShop : Half-Year Financial Report 2021

LETTER FROM THE

EXECUTIVE BOARD

Dear Shareholders,

Dear Readers,

People are returning to shopping centers. After the remaining store closures in Germany were lifted at the beginning of June, footfall has risen again significantly and by the end of July had reached around 77% of pre-coronavirus levels. The visitors to our centers continue to exhibit great discipline in observing the measures implemented to contain the pandemic so that the centers and stores can be operated safely. Together with our tenants and ECE, our partner for center management, we are able to ensure risk-free visits to our retail properties and shops even during times of coronavirus. Centers and stores are not and have never been coronavirus hot- spots. We continue to work in collaboration with the world of politics via the relevant associations to make sure that this fact is also taken into account should the pandemic situation deteriorate again - which unfortunately cannot be ruled out - so that the shops and shopping centers can remain open throughout. That is our assumption at present.

As footfall has improved, so has the revenue of our tenants. In June 2021, it averaged at 85% of pre-crisis levels. The key operating ­figures thus show a clearly positive trend, although they still have significant ground to make up in some areas, as they did after the first lock- down in 2020 and as they do now just after the full store openings. To ­mitigate the negative impact and after-effects of the lockdown phases on the bricks-and-mortar retail trade, it is therefore necessary to continue with the temporary support offered to many of our tenants in order to safeguard the properties' continued existence. For our main market of Germany, the recent significant improvement in government support programmes has also provided some relief for retail- ers. As it stands, our occupancy rate is 93.8%, compared with 95.4%