Annual general meeting of Deutsche EuroShop AG on 29 August 2024

Convenience Translation

F. Shareholder right - election proposals

1. Object of deadline Submission of election proposals for the election of supervisory board

members or auditors

2. Applicable issuer deadline For election proposals to be made available to other shareholders:

14.08.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240814; 22:00 UTC]

For election proposals during the Annual General Meeting:

29.08.2024

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240829]

F. Shareholder right - right to information

1. Object of deadline Request for information on company matters (section 131 (1) AktG)

2. Applicable issuer deadline On 29.08.2024 from the opening of the Annual General Meeting until

the closing of the requests to speak by the chairman of the meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240829; from the opening of the Annual General Meeting until the

closing of the requests to speak by the chairman of the meeting]

F. Shareholder right - filing of objections

1. Object of deadline filing of objections against resolutions of the general meeting

2. Applicable issuer deadline On 29.08.2024 from the beginning of the general meeting until its

closing by the chairman of the meeting.

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240829; from the beginning of the general meeting until its closing by