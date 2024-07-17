Annual general meeting of Deutsche EuroShop AG on 29 August 2024
Information pursuant to section 125 para. 2 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with section 125 para. 5 AktG, article 4 para. 1 and table 3 of the annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Type of Information
Description
A. Specification of the message
1. Unique identifier of the event
DEQ082024oHV
2. Type of message
Meeting notice of a general meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM]
B. Specification of the issuer
1. ISIN
DE0007480204
2. Name of issuer
Deutsche EuroShop AG
C. Specification of the meeting
1. Date of the general meeting
29.08.2024
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240829]
20240829]
2. Time of the general meeting
10:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
08:00 UTC]
08:00 UTC]
3. Type of the general meeting
Ordinary annual general meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET]
4. Location of the general meeting
Hamburg Chamber of Crafts (Handwerkskammer Hamburg),
Holstenwall 12, 20355 Hamburg, Germany
5. Record Date
22.08.2024
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240822]
20240822]
6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV
D. Participation in the general meeting
D. Participation in the general meeting - Voting in person on site
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Voting in person on site
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PH; ISO 20022: PHYS]
PH; ISO 20022: PHYS]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
22.08.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240822; 22:00 UTC]
20240822; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
29.08.2024, until the end of voting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240829; until the end of voting]
D. Participation in the general meeting - proxies nominated by the Company
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions
to the proxies nominated by the Company
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
22.08.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240822; 22:00 UTC]
20240822; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by
the Company
- in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax, email or the password- protected internet service at https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV by 28.08.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240828; 22:00 UTC]
- if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on 29.08.2024, until the start of voting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240829; until the start of voting]
- in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax, email or the password- protected internet service at https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV by 28.08.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
- Participation in the general meeting - proxy authorization
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote through an authorized third party
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
22.08.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240822; 22:00 UTC]
20240822; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Exercise of voting rights by the authorised third party on
29.08.2024, until the end of voting at the Annual General Meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240829; until the end of voting]
Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub-proxies
and issuing instructions to the proxies nominated by the Company:
• in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax, email or the password-
protected internet service at https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV
by 28.08.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240828; 22:00 UTC]
20240828; 22:00 UTC]
• if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on
29.08.2024, until the start of voting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240829; until the start of voting]
E. Agenda
E. Agenda - item 1
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
1
2. Title of the agenda item
Presentation of the adopted financial statements as at 31 December
2023, the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023
approved by the Supervisory Board and the management report on the
situation of the Company and the Group with the report of the
Supervisory Board on the financial year 2023 as well as the explanatory
report of the Executive Board on the disclosures pursuant to sections
289a and 315a German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch -
HGB).
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV
4. Vote
5. Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - item 2
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
2
2. Title of the agenda item
Appropriation of the net profit for the financial year 2023
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 3
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
3
2. Title of the agenda item
Discharge of the Executive Board for the financial year 2023
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 4
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
4
2. Title of the agenda item
Discharge of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2023
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 5
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
5
2. Title of the agenda item
Election of the auditor for the financial year 2024
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 6
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
6
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report 2023
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV
4. Vote
Advisory vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
AV; ISO 20022: ADVI]
AV; ISO 20022: ADVI]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 7a
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
7a
2. Title of the agenda item
Election to the Supervisory Board - Individual election of Claudia Plath
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 7b
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
7b
2. Title of the agenda item
Election to the Supervisory Board - Individual election of Henning
Eggers
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights
F. Shareholder right - motions for additions to the agenda
1. Object of deadline
Submission of requests for additions to the agenda
2. Applicable issuer deadline
29.07.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240729; 22:00 UTC]
20240729; 22:00 UTC]
F. Shareholder right - countermotions
1. Object of deadline
Submission of countermotions to proposed resolutions on items on the
agenda
2. Applicable issuer deadline
For countermotions to be made available to other shareholders:
14.08.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240814; 22:00 UTC]
20240814; 22:00 UTC]
For countermotions during the Annual General Meeting:
29.08.2024
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240829]
20240829]
Annual general meeting of Deutsche EuroShop AG on 29 August 2024
Convenience Translation
F. Shareholder right - election proposals
1. Object of deadline
Submission of election proposals for the election of supervisory board
members or auditors
2. Applicable issuer deadline
For election proposals to be made available to other shareholders:
14.08.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240814; 22:00 UTC]
20240814; 22:00 UTC]
For election proposals during the Annual General Meeting:
29.08.2024
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240829]
20240829]
F. Shareholder right - right to information
1. Object of deadline
Request for information on company matters (section 131 (1) AktG)
2. Applicable issuer deadline
On 29.08.2024 from the opening of the Annual General Meeting until
the closing of the requests to speak by the chairman of the meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240829; from the opening of the Annual General Meeting until the
closing of the requests to speak by the chairman of the meeting]
F. Shareholder right - filing of objections
1. Object of deadline
filing of objections against resolutions of the general meeting
2. Applicable issuer deadline
On 29.08.2024 from the beginning of the general meeting until its
closing by the chairman of the meeting.
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240829; from the beginning of the general meeting until its closing by
the chairman of the general meeting]
