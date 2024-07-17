Annual general meeting of Deutsche EuroShop AG on 29 August 2024

Convenience Translation

Information pursuant to section 125 para. 2 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with section 125 para. 5 AktG, article 4 para. 1 and table 3 of the annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of Information

Description

A. Specification of the message

1. Unique identifier of the event

DEQ082024oHV

2. Type of message

Meeting notice of a general meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM]

B. Specification of the issuer

1. ISIN

DE0007480204

2. Name of issuer

Deutsche EuroShop AG

C. Specification of the meeting

1. Date of the general meeting

29.08.2024

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240829]

2. Time of the general meeting

10:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

08:00 UTC]

3. Type of the general meeting

Ordinary annual general meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET]

4. Location of the general meeting

Hamburg Chamber of Crafts (Handwerkskammer Hamburg),

Holstenwall 12, 20355 Hamburg, Germany

5. Record Date

22.08.2024

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240822]

6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV

D. Participation in the general meeting

D. Participation in the general meeting - Voting in person on site

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Voting in person on site

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PH; ISO 20022: PHYS]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

22.08.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240822; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

29.08.2024, until the end of voting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240829; until the end of voting]

1

Annual general meeting of Deutsche EuroShop AG on 29 August 2024

Convenience Translation

D. Participation in the general meeting - proxies nominated by the Company

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions

to the proxies nominated by the Company

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

22.08.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240822; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by

the Company

    • in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax, email or the password- protected internet service at https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV by 28.08.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
      [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240828; 22:00 UTC]
    • if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on 29.08.2024, until the start of voting
      [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240829; until the start of voting]
  2. Participation in the general meeting - proxy authorization

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote through an authorized third party

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

22.08.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240822; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Exercise of voting rights by the authorised third party on

29.08.2024, until the end of voting at the Annual General Meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240829; until the end of voting]

Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub-proxies

and issuing instructions to the proxies nominated by the Company:

in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax, email or the password-

protected internet service at https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV

by 28.08.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240828; 22:00 UTC]

if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on

29.08.2024, until the start of voting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240829; until the start of voting]

2

Annual general meeting of Deutsche EuroShop AG on 29 August 2024

Convenience Translation

E. Agenda

E. Agenda - item 1

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

1

2. Title of the agenda item

Presentation of the adopted financial statements as at 31 December

2023, the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2023

approved by the Supervisory Board and the management report on the

situation of the Company and the Group with the report of the

Supervisory Board on the financial year 2023 as well as the explanatory

report of the Executive Board on the disclosures pursuant to sections

289a and 315a German Commercial Code (Handelsgesetzbuch -

HGB).

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV

4. Vote

5. Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - item 2

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

2

2. Title of the agenda item

Appropriation of the net profit for the financial year 2023

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 3

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

3

2. Title of the agenda item

Discharge of the Executive Board for the financial year 2023

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

3

Annual general meeting of Deutsche EuroShop AG on 29 August 2024

Convenience Translation

E. Agenda - item 4

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

4

2. Title of the agenda item

Discharge of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2023

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 5

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

5

2. Title of the agenda item

Election of the auditor for the financial year 2024

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 6

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

6

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report 2023

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV

4. Vote

Advisory vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

AV; ISO 20022: ADVI]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

4

Annual general meeting of Deutsche EuroShop AG on 29 August 2024

Convenience Translation

E. Agenda - item 7a

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

7a

2. Title of the agenda item

Election to the Supervisory Board - Individual election of Claudia Plath

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 7b

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

7b

2. Title of the agenda item

Election to the Supervisory Board - Individual election of Henning

Eggers

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.deutsche-euroshop.de/HV

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights

F. Shareholder right - motions for additions to the agenda

1. Object of deadline

Submission of requests for additions to the agenda

2. Applicable issuer deadline

29.07.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240729; 22:00 UTC]

F. Shareholder right - countermotions

1. Object of deadline

Submission of countermotions to proposed resolutions on items on the

agenda

2. Applicable issuer deadline

For countermotions to be made available to other shareholders:

14.08.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240814; 22:00 UTC]

For countermotions during the Annual General Meeting:

29.08.2024

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240829]

5

Annual general meeting of Deutsche EuroShop AG on 29 August 2024

Convenience Translation

F. Shareholder right - election proposals

1. Object of deadline

Submission of election proposals for the election of supervisory board

members or auditors

2. Applicable issuer deadline

For election proposals to be made available to other shareholders:

14.08.2024, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240814; 22:00 UTC]

For election proposals during the Annual General Meeting:

29.08.2024

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240829]

F. Shareholder right - right to information

1. Object of deadline

Request for information on company matters (section 131 (1) AktG)

2. Applicable issuer deadline

On 29.08.2024 from the opening of the Annual General Meeting until

the closing of the requests to speak by the chairman of the meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240829; from the opening of the Annual General Meeting until the

closing of the requests to speak by the chairman of the meeting]

F. Shareholder right - filing of objections

1. Object of deadline

filing of objections against resolutions of the general meeting

2. Applicable issuer deadline

On 29.08.2024 from the beginning of the general meeting until its

closing by the chairman of the meeting.

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240829; from the beginning of the general meeting until its closing by

the chairman of the general meeting]

6

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Deutsche EuroShop AG published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 13:11:57 UTC.