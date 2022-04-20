Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche EuroShop AG
  News
  Summary
    DEQ   DE0007480204

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG

(DEQ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/20 10:40:59 am EDT
15.56 EUR   +0.03%
Deutsche EuroShop: Speaker of the Executive Board due to illness temporarily resigned from the Executive Board

04/20/2022 | 10:30am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Deutsche EuroShop: Speaker of the Executive Board due to illness temporarily resigned from the Executive Board

20-Apr-2022 / 16:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche EuroShop: Speaker of the Executive Board due to illness temporarily resigned from the Executive Board

The Supervisory Board of Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg, today revoked the appointment of the speaker of the Company's Executive Board, Mr. Wilhelm Wellner, at his request for a limited period until September 30, 2022. Mr. Wellner had previously informed the Supervisory Board that he would be unable to perform his duties as a member of the Board of Management for health reasons, at least for the corresponding period. In view of Mr. Wellner's expected return to the Executive Board, the Supervisory Board also resolved to reappoint him effective October 1, 2022. Depending on the state of his recovery, the exact date of Mr. Wellner's expected return may still be subject to change. Mr. Wellner's previous duties will be assumed in the meantime by the other member of the Executive Board, Mr. Olaf Borkers.

Deutsche EuroShop AG
The Management Board

Issued by: Patrick Kiss, Head of Investor & Public Relations

20-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 413 579-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 413 579-29
E-mail: ir@deutsche-euroshop.de
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de
ISIN: DE0007480204
WKN: 748020
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1331287

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1331287  20-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1331287&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 214 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2021 16,4 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 282 M 1 383 M 1 383 M
P/E ratio 2021 121x
Yield 2021 4,39%
Capitalization 961 M 1 037 M 1 037 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche EuroShop AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 15,55 €
Average target price 19,40 €
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilhelm Wellner Chief Executive Officer
Olaf G. Borkers Chief Financial Officer
Reiner Strecker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Dohm Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Striebich Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG6.22%1 037
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.44.37%37 194
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.74%35 215
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.40%34 418
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.17.59%34 410
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.35%32 579