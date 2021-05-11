Deutsche EuroShop : Quartalsmitteilung 3M 2021 (ePaper - elektronische Zeitschrift)

Log in
Deutsche EuroShop : Quartalsmitteilung 3M 2021

05/11/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
3M 2021 / Quarterly statement as at 31 March 2021

KEY CONSOLIDATED FIGURES

01.01. - 

01.01. - 

in € million

31.03.2021

31.03.2020

+/-

Revenues 5

51.9

57.2

-9.2 %

Net operating income (NOI)

32.5

50.0

-35.0 %

EBIT

31.4

48.3

-34.9 %

EBT (excluding valuation

gains / losses1)

23.7

40.8

-41.9 %

EPRA 2 earnings 5

23.1

38.5

-40.0 %

FFO

22.5

38.6

-41.7 %

Consolidated profit

22.3

28.0

-20.4 %

01.01. - 

01.01. - 

in €

31.03.2021

31.03.2020

+/-

EPRA 2 earnings per share 5

0.37

0.62

-40.3 %

FFO per share

0.36

0.62

-41.9 %

Earnings per share

0.36

0.45

-20.0 %

Weighted number of no-

par-value shares issued

61,783,594

61,783,594

0.0 %

in € million

31.03.2021

31.12.2020

+/-

Equity 3

2,341.0

2,314.8

1.1 %

Liabilities

1,889.2

1,922.6

-1.7 %

Total assets

4,230.2

4,237.4

-0.2 %

Equity ratio in % 3

55.3

54.6

LTV ratio in % 4

32.5

32.9

Cash and cash equivalents

244.1

266.0

-8.3 %

  1. including the share attributable to equity-accounted joint ventures and associates
  2. European Public Real Estate Association
  3. including third-party interests in equity
  4. Loan-to-valueratio (LTV ratio): ratio of net financial liabilities (financial liabilities less cash and cash equivalents) to non-current assets (investment properties and f­­nancial investments accounted for using the equity method)
  5. Figures shown within net operating income were changed as at 31 December 2020 and the previous year's quarterly figures have been adjusted for easier
    comparability­. Please refer to the comments in the notes to the consolidated financial
    statements­under section "4. New accounting standards and changes in presentation".

LETTER FROM THE

EXECUTIVE BOARD

Dear Shareholders,

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus pandemic started spreading over a year ago and has had a firm grip on large parts of the world, many sectors of the economy and entire populations ever since. This has had a particular effect on the bricks-and-mortar retail sector and thus also on Deutsche EuroShop. Since the renewed rise in the number of infections, the blanket shop closures ordered by the authorities in mid-December 2020 continue to this day. They were only interrupted by short opening phases in our foreign centers. In Germany, there were just selective­ openings in March 2021, in some cases subject to further conditions such as "Click & Collect" or "Click & Meet", which are generally barely profitable for retailers.

But there are also positive signs that make us optimistic that the situation will stabilise in the summer as expected. The availability of vaccines is steadily increasing and the vaccination status of the population continues to improve. In our centers, we are putting extensive hygiene and protection measures in place and also setting up test centers to help businesses reopen as soon as possible. Various countries have already achieved a relatively high level of vaccination in the population and significantly relaxed the rules for the bricks-and-mortar retail trade. In our foreign markets, governments are taking an individual, dynamic approach to restrictions on a local basis, thus significantly easing the burden on retailers. In parts of Austria, many shops have already reopened with safety measures since the beginning of Feb- ruary, and in Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary, further shops opened in April and May. In this context, we note that the physical retail trade continues to enjoy great popularity. Whenever stores reopened, we observed a rapid increase in customer footfall in our centers. Although visitor numbers were still understandably below 2019 levels­ due to ongoing restrictions, this tells us that people are looking forward to going out and meeting up in busy locations, socialising and shopping in real-world stores.

For our main market of Germany, the German government has unfortunately continued its much more restrictive approach to fighting the pandemic, which is essentially based on the number of cases, and most recently tightened its existing measures with the Infektionss- chutzgesetz (IfSG - Infection Protection Act) which has been in force since 23 April 2021. In the current pandemic situation, it is now to be expected that the "federal emergency brake" will continue to lead to nationwide store closures in Germany in the second quarter - with a corresponding impact on our tenants and thus also on our business. We must continue to weather this situation and act with appropriate circumspection. This includes continuing to support our tenants in securing their properties, implementing further cost reductions, postponing investments, significantly reducing the dividend to secure liquidity in the long term, as well as communicating with our financing banks proactively and on the basis of trust.

Deutsche EuroShop

1

3M 2021 / Quarterly statement as at 31 March 2021

The impact of the pandemic on the first quarter of 2021 was very evident in our financials. Sales of €51.9 million (-9.2%) and EBIT of €31.4 million (-34.9%) were substantially below the figures for the first quarter of the previous year, which were still largely unaffected by the coronavirus. Our earnings before taxes and valuation (EBT excluding valuation) fell by 41.9 % to €23.7 million, and EPRA earnings shrank accordingly by 40.0% to €23.1 million. FFO adjusted for valuation and special effects amounted to €22.5 million, which was 41.7% below the prior-year level. With a collection ratio of 67%, Group liquidity increased slightly to €244.1 million on a comparable basis despite the extensive business closures.

Even though we are unable to estimate the economic impact on Deutsche EuroShop at this point in time and the sector will again face major challenges in the second quarter of 2021, given our good balance sheet structure and solid liquidity we remain confident that our company will overcome the obstacles in its way.

Within this context, the now increasing openings of a large proportion of shops in our foreign centers, as well as the significant easing expected for Germany in the summer, represent important steps towards sustained stabilisation.

We very much hope that you will continue to accompany us on this journey.

Hamburg, May 2021

Wilhelm Wellner

Olaf Borkers

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

01.01. - 31.03.2020

Change

in € thousand

01.01. - 31.03.2021

(adjusted) 1

+/-

in %

Revenues

51,904

57,182

-5,278

-9.2

Operating and administrative costs for property

-7,499

-6,782

-717

-10.6

Write-downs and derecognition of receivables

-11,868

-370

-11,498

-3,107.6

NOI

32,537

50,030

-17,493

-35.0

Other operating income

784

655

129

19.7

Other operating expenses

-1,878

-2,378

500

21.0

EBIT

31,443

48,307

-16,864

-34.9

At-equity profit / loss

4,388

6,517

Valuation gains / losses (at equity)

357

1,167

Deferred taxes (at equity)

11

181

At-equity (operating) profit / loss

4,756

7,865

-3,109

-39.5

Interest expense

-10,205

-11,003

798

7.3

Profit / loss attributable to limited partners

-2,293

-4,402

2,109

47.9

Other financial gains or losses

2

5

-3

-60.0

Financial gains or losses

(excl. valuation gains / losses)

-7,740

-7,535

-205

-2.7

EBT (excl. valuation gains / losses)

23,703

40,772

-17,069

-41.9

Valuation gains / losses

2,843

-4,735

Valuation gains / losses (at equity)

-357

-1,167

Valuation gains / losses (including at-equity

profit / loss)

2,486

-5,902

8,388

142.1

Taxes on income and earnings

-1,221

-2,180

959

44.0

Deferred taxes

-2,635

-4,475

Deferred taxes (at equity)

-11

-181

Deferred taxes (including at equity)

-2,646

-4,656

2,010

43.2

CONSOLIDATED PROFIT

22,322

28,034

-5,712

-20.4

1 Figures shown within net operating income were changed as at 31 December 2020 and the previous year's quarterly figures have been adjusted for easier comparability. Please refer to the comments in the notes to the consolidated financial statements under section "4. New accounting standards and changes in presentation".

Deutsche EuroShop

2

3M 2021 / Quarterly statement as at 31 March 2021

Revenues affected by coronavirus pandemic

Revenues for the reporting period came in at €51.9 million, which was 9.2% lower on a comparable basis than in the same period of the previous year (€57.2 million). This was due to longer periods of closure in our foreign markets compared with the previous year, which necessitated, among other things, the temporary suspension of payment obligations under rental agreements for tenants affected by the closures due to statutory regulations. Other factors responsible for the decline in revenues, mainly due to the pandemic, included the loss of tenants who encountered payment difficulties, lower turnover-linked rents as well as longer re-letting periods and higher vacancy rates.

Operating center expenses slightly above previous year

Center operating costs of €7.5 million in the reporting period, mainly comprising center management fees, non-apportionable ancillary costs, land taxes, building insurance and maintenance, increased year on year by 10.6%. This was due to higher vacancy-related,non-apportionable ancillary costs and maintenance.

Sharp rise in write-downs due to coronavirus

Write-downs and the derecognition of receivables increased significantly on the previous year to €11.9 million (previous year: €0.4 million). These take into account both contractually agreed rental ­concessions (€5.3 million) and the further rental concessions expected on receivables outstanding as at the reporting date (€3.6 million). In addition, receivables had to be derecog- nised or written down individually (€3.0 million), in particular due to insolvency.

Financial result excluding valuation effects on a par with previous year

At €-7.7 million, financial losses (excluding valuation gains / losses) were only slightly down year on year (previous year: €-7.5 million) as a result of opposing, mutually offsetting effects.

At-equity (operating) earnings also fell by €3.1 million to €4.8 mil- lion, due in particular to higher write-downs on rent receivables and revenue shortfalls as a result of the coronavirus. By contrast, the interest expenses of Group companies were reduced by a further €0.8 million. In addition to scheduled repayments, the more attractive follow-up financing for the City-Arkaden Wuppertal had a positive effect here. The share of earnings attributable to limited ­partners decreased by €2.1 million in line with the reduced EBIT.

EBT (excluding valuation gains/losses) down substantially as a result of pandemic

The decline in EBIT and at-equity earnings caused EBT (excluding valuation gains / losses) to fall from €40.8 million to €23.7 million (-41.9 %).

Valuation gains/losses positively influenced by one-off effect

The valuation gain of €2.5 million (previous year: €-5.9 million) includes a positive valuation effect from the revaluation of an undeveloped and currently unused piece of land in the amount of €4.0 million resulting from the receipt of an initial purchase offer. Furthermore, the valuation result includes investment costs incurred by our portfolio properties (including the at-equity portion).

Other operating income and expenses

Other operating income, stemming primarily from the reversal of provisions, income from rental receivables for which impairment losses had been recognised in previous years and from additional payments with respect to ancillary costs, amounted to €0.8 million, representing an increase on the previous year. At €1.9 million, other operating expenses, most of which related to general administrative and personnel expenses, were down on the same period in the previous year, in particular as a result of one-off financing costs in connection with the extension of our credit line in the comparable quarter.

EBIT significantly lower than in previous year

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at €31.4 million were well below the figure for the previous year (€48.3 million), largely due to the derecognition and write-down of accumulated rent arrears and the coronavirus-driven decline in revenues.

Taxes on income and earnings

Taxes on income and earnings fell to €1.2 million (previous year: €2.2 million) as a result of the decline in earnings. Deferred taxes resulting mainly from the systematic amortisation of the tax balance sheet values of our real estate assets totalled €2.6 million (previous year: €4.7 million).

EPRA earnings and net income heavily impacted by coronavirus pandemic

EPRA earnings, which exclude valuation gains / losses, fell significantly to €23.1 million or €0.37 per share, due mainly to impairments of rent receivables and the decline in revenues. Consolidated profit stood at €22.3 million, €5.7 million lower than the prior-year period (€28.0 million), and earnings per share fell from €0.45 to €0.36.

Deutsche EuroShop

3

3M 2021 / Quarterly statement as at 31 March 2021

REVENUE

EBIT

EBT *

FFO PER SHARE

in € million

in € million

in € million

in €

57.2

51.9

0.62

48.3

40.8

31.4

0.36

23.7

-9.2%

-43.9%

-41.9%

-41.9%

3M 2020

3M 2021

3M 2020

3M 2021

3M 2020

3M 2021

3M 2020

3M 2021

*  excluding measurement gains / losses

EPRA EARNINGS

01.01. - 31.03.2021

01.01. - 31.03.2020

in €

per share

in €

per share

thousand

in €

thousand

in €

Consolidated profit

22,322

0.36

28,034

0.45

Valuation gains /

losses on investment

properties1

-2,486

-0.04

5,902

0.10

Measurement gains /

losses on derivative

financial instruments1

0

0.00

-90

0.00

Deferred tax

adjustments

pursuant to EPRA 2

3,290

0.05

4,656

0.07

EPRA EARNINGS

23,126

0.37

38,502

0.62

Weighted number

of no-par-value

shares issued

61,783,594

61,783,594

  1. including the share attributable to equity-accounted joint ventures and associates
  2. relates to deferred taxes on investment properties and derivative financial instruments

Development of funds from operations (FFO)

Funds from operations (FFO) are used to finance our ongoing investments in portfolio properties, scheduled repayments on our long- term bank loans and as the basis for the distribution of dividends. Significant non-recurring effects that are not part of the Group's operating activities are eliminated in the calculation of FFO. FFO declined from €38.6 million to €22.5 million or by €0.26 per share to €0.36. As an income-based figure, FFO does not reflect the increase in outstanding rent receivables due to the coronavirus, with the result that it also necessary to analyse tenants' payment behaviour expressed in the collection ratio. This amounted to 67% in the first quarter.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

01.01. - 31.03.2021

01.01. - 31.03.2020

in €

per share

in €

per share

thousand

in €

thousand

in €

Consolidated profit

22,322

0.36

28,034

0.45

Valuation gains /

losses on investment

properties1

-2,486

-0.04

5,902

0.10

Deferred taxes1

2,646

0.04

4,656

0.07

FFO

22,482

0.36

38,592

0.62

Weighted number

of no-par-value

shares issued

61,783,594

61,783,594

1 including the share attributable to equity-accounted joint ventures and associates

Deutsche EuroShop

4

3M 2021 / Quarterly statement as at 31 March 2021

FINANCIAL POSITION AND NET ASSETS

Net assets and liquidity

The Deutsche EuroShop Group's total assets declined slightly compared with the previous reporting date, falling by €7.2 million to €4,230.2 million.

The collection ratio, representing the ratio of incoming payments to rent and service charge receivables from tenants, showed the ­following movements in each individual month in 2020 up to the end of April 2021 as a result of the coronavirus (adjustments from agreed rent reductions already taken into account):

COLLECTION RATIO

in %

The Group's receivables (after write-downs) increased accordingly by €5.4 million to €25.2 million (previous year: €19.8 million). The Group's liquidity, excluding draw-downs on the short-term credit facility, improved slightly by €8 million to €244 million compared with the previous reporting date.

Equity ratio of 55.3%

The equity ratio (including the shares of third-party shareholders) was 55.3%, almost unchanged from the previous reporting date (54.6%) and still at a very solid level.

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

99 %

71 %

96 %

93 %

67 %

98

100

98

96

96

95

97

92

90

72

76

69

69

64

64

66

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May June

July

Aug

Sept

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

Liabilities

As at 31 March 2021, current and non-current financial liabilities stood at €1,507.0 million, €34.4 million lower than at the end of 2020. In addition to scheduled repayments, the €30 million drawn- down at short notice against the credit line beyond the reporting date was repaid. We continue to negotiate or coordinate with banks for upcoming refinancings and the potential impact of pandemic-­ related business closures on our key financial indicators and loan covenants. As at 31 March 2021, all loan covenants were met.

Non-current, deferred tax liabilities increased by €2.1 million to €327.1 million due to further additions. Other current and non-­ current liabilities and provisions decreased by €1.1 million.

Deutsche EuroShop

5

Disclaimer

Deutsche EuroShop AG published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 17:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
