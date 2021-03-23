PRESS RELEASE : Deutsche EuroShop: 2020 business -2

restrictions on operations including any further ones anticipated in the medium term, it is important to proceed with
extreme caution until the situation has stabilised with a view to the long term.
In order to ensure the Company's continued liquidity, the Executive Board has therefore decided to propose to the
Annual General Meeting only to pay a dividend amounting to 4% of share capital (equivalent to a total dividend of
EUR2,471,343.76 or EUR0.04 per share) from the unappropriated surplus remaining after allocation to other retained earnings
in accordance with Section 254 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and to carry forward the remaining amount
of the unappropriated surplus of EUR41,311,535.84 to the new accounts.
Notwithstanding the recent suspension of or limits on dividend payments due to the coronavirus, we intend once this
exceptional situation has stabilised to continue our dividend policy geared to sustainable business success and focused
on continuity.
Letting activities and expansion of omni-channel offering
In spite of the difficulties created by the pandemic, a number of leases were concluded or extended last year, meaning
that the average lease term of the portfolio remains almost unchanged at around five years.
Progress was likewise made last year on developing the omni-channel offering in the future. This is starting to play an
especially important role not only for a growing share of online retail, but also for future business closure
scenarios. In Germany, currently 2.8 million products from 780 stores are connected to the Digital Mall.
Alongside the growth in online sales, the crisis created by the pandemic has positively confirmed and very clearly
demonstrated that consumers still highly value shopping in stores and in our attractive shopping centers. Footfall
increased at the shopping centers quickly and decisively after businesses reopened - in spite of the many other
restrictions in place - even if it is still lagging behind 2019 levels due to pandemic.
Continuity ensured on the Executive Board
The Supervisory Board of Deutsche EuroShop AG re-elected Wilhelm Wellner as a member of the Executive Board effective 1
January 2022 for a period of three-and-a-half years until the end of June 2025. Wilhelm Wellner has been CEO since July
2015.
The 2020 Annual Report with the final audited figures will be published in April 2021.
Deutsche EuroShop - The shopping center company
Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The
SDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic
and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the
Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.
Key consolidated figures
in EUR million 01.01.-31.12.2020 01.01.-31.12.2019 +/-
Revenue^1 224.1 231.5 -3.2%
EBIT 161.2 197.5 -18.3%
EBT (excluding measurement gains/losses^2) 127.6 163.1 -21.8%
EPRA^3 earnings^6 124.5 158.3 -21.3%
FFO 123.3 149.6 -17.6%
Equity ratio in %^4 54.6 57.1
LTV ratio in %^5 32.9 31.5
in EUR 01.01.-31.12.2020 01.01.-31.12.2019 +/-
EPRA^3 earnings per share^6 2.02 2.56 -21.1%
FFO per share 2.00 2.42 -17.4%
EPRA^3 NTA per share 37.38 42.30 -11.6%
Weighted number of no-par-value shares issued 61,783,594 61,783,594 0.0%
^1 The disclosure within NOI was changed in the year under review and the previous year's figures have been adjusted
for easier comparability.
^2 Including the share attributable to joint ventures and associates accounted for using the equity method
^3 European Public Real Estate Association
^4 Including third-party interests in equity
^5 Loan-to-value ratio (LTV ratio): ratio of net financial liabilities (financial liabilities less cash and cash
equivalents) to non-current assets (investment properties and investments accounted for using the equity method)
^6 EPRA earnings include a one-off tax refund in the period the previous year, including interest accrued for previous
years. Without this tax refund, EPRA earnings would have totalled EUR149.3 million or EUR2.41 per share.
Explanations of the financial ratios used can be found at
www.deutsche-euroshop.de/Investor-Relations/Service/Glossary -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
