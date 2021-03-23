Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche EuroShop AG    DEQ   DE0007480204

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG

(DEQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Deutsche EuroShop: 2020 business -2-

03/23/2021 | 01:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
restrictions on operations including any further ones anticipated in the medium term, it is important to proceed with 
extreme caution until the situation has stabilised with a view to the long term. 
In order to ensure the Company's continued liquidity, the Executive Board has therefore decided to propose to the 
Annual General Meeting only to pay a dividend amounting to 4% of share capital (equivalent to a total dividend of 
EUR2,471,343.76 or EUR0.04 per share) from the unappropriated surplus remaining after allocation to other retained earnings 
in accordance with Section 254 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and to carry forward the remaining amount 
of the unappropriated surplus of EUR41,311,535.84 to the new accounts. 
Notwithstanding the recent suspension of or limits on dividend payments due to the coronavirus, we intend once this 
exceptional situation has stabilised to continue our dividend policy geared to sustainable business success and focused 
on continuity. 
Letting activities and expansion of omni-channel offering 
In spite of the difficulties created by the pandemic, a number of leases were concluded or extended last year, meaning 
that the average lease term of the portfolio remains almost unchanged at around five years. 
Progress was likewise made last year on developing the omni-channel offering in the future. This is starting to play an 
especially important role not only for a growing share of online retail, but also for future business closure 
scenarios. In Germany, currently 2.8 million products from 780 stores are connected to the Digital Mall. 
Alongside the growth in online sales, the crisis created by the pandemic has positively confirmed and very clearly 
demonstrated that consumers still highly value shopping in stores and in our attractive shopping centers. Footfall 
increased at the shopping centers quickly and decisively after businesses reopened - in spite of the many other 
restrictions in place - even if it is still lagging behind 2019 levels due to pandemic. 
Continuity ensured on the Executive Board 
The Supervisory Board of Deutsche EuroShop AG re-elected Wilhelm Wellner as a member of the Executive Board effective 1 
January 2022 for a period of three-and-a-half years until the end of June 2025. Wilhelm Wellner has been CEO since July 
2015. 
The 2020 Annual Report with the final audited figures will be published in April 2021. 
 
Webcast of the teleconference 
Deutsche EuroShop will hold a conference call for analysts in English at 10 a.m. on 24 March 2021, which will be 
transmitted as a live webcast at www.deutsche-euroshop.com/ir 
Deutsche EuroShop - The shopping center company 
Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The 
SDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic 
and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the 
Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others. 
Key consolidated figures 
in EUR million                                                      01.01.-31.12.2020        01.01.-31.12.2019        +/- 
Revenue^1                                                                     224.1                    231.5      -3.2% 
EBIT                                                                          161.2                    197.5     -18.3% 
EBT (excluding measurement gains/losses^2)                                    127.6                    163.1     -21.8% 
EPRA^3 earnings^6                                                             124.5                    158.3     -21.3% 
FFO                                                                           123.3                    149.6     -17.6% 
Equity ratio in %^4                                                            54.6                     57.1 
LTV ratio in %^5                                                               32.9                     31.5 
 
in EUR                                                              01.01.-31.12.2020        01.01.-31.12.2019        +/- 
EPRA^3 earnings per share^6                                                    2.02                     2.56     -21.1% 
FFO per share                                                                  2.00                     2.42     -17.4% 
EPRA^3 NTA per share                                                          37.38                    42.30     -11.6% 
Weighted number of no-par-value shares issued                            61,783,594               61,783,594       0.0% 
^1 The disclosure within NOI was changed in the year under review and the previous year's figures have been adjusted 
for easier comparability. 
^2 Including the share attributable to joint ventures and associates accounted for using the equity method 
^3 European Public Real Estate Association 
^4 Including third-party interests in equity 
^5 Loan-to-value ratio (LTV ratio): ratio of net financial liabilities (financial liabilities less cash and cash 
equivalents) to non-current assets (investment properties and investments accounted for using the equity method) 
^6 EPRA earnings include a one-off tax refund in the period the previous year, including interest accrued for previous 
years. Without this tax refund, EPRA earnings would have totalled EUR149.3 million or EUR2.41 per share. 
Explanations of the financial ratios used can be found at 
www.deutsche-euroshop.de/Investor-Relations/Service/Glossary -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche EuroShop AG 
              Heegbarg 36 
              22391 Hamburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)40 413 579-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)40 413 579-29 
E-mail:       ir@deutsche-euroshop.de 
Internet:     www.deutsche-euroshop.de 
ISIN:         DE0007480204 
WKN:          748020 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1177732 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1177732 2021-03-23

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG -1.67% 17.11 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
SDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 -0.72% 15202.74 Delayed Quote.3.71%
All news about DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
01:17pPRESS RELEASE  : Deutsche EuroShop: 2020 business -2-
DJ
01:17pPRESS RELEASE  : Deutsche EuroShop: 2020 business results impacted by the corona..
DJ
01:17pDEUTSCHE EUROSHOP : 2020 business results impacted by the coronavirus pandemic -..
EQ
02/04DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG  : DZ Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
02/04DGAP-PVR : Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of t..
DJ
02/04DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
01/15DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG  : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
01/13DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
01/12DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG  : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01/05DGAP-PVR  : Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 204 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2020 -312 M -370 M -370 M
Net Debt 2020 1 366 M 1 620 M 1 620 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,39x
Yield 2020 5,09%
Capitalization 1 075 M 1 283 M 1 275 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche EuroShop AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 17,46 €
Last Close Price 17,40 €
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilhelm Wellner Chief Executive Officer
Olaf G. Borkers Chief Financial Officer
Reiner Strecker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Dohm Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Werner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG-5.69%1 361
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED16.20%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.77%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED20.31%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED25.74%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-7.21%27 582
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ