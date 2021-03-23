PRESS RELEASE : Deutsche EuroShop: 2020 business results impacted by the coronavirus pandemic - financial ratios stable

Log in
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG

(DEQ)
Deutsche EuroShop: 2020 business results impacted by the coronavirus pandemic - financial ratios stable

03/23/2021
DGAP-News: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results 
Deutsche EuroShop: 2020 business results impacted by the coronavirus pandemic - financial ratios stable 
2021-03-23 / 18:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Deutsche EuroShop: 2020 business results impacted by the coronavirus pandemic - financial ratios stable 
Hamburg, 23 March 2021 - The shopping center investor Deutsche EuroShop this evening published its preliminary and as 
yet unaudited results for the 2020 financial year. The coronavirus pandemic has left a clear mark on both the operating 
and measurement result. The negative repercussions currently look set to continue for the current financial year due to 
the ongoing lockdowns. Nevertheless, the Executive Board is of the opinion that Deutsche EuroShop still has a sound 
financial base and balance sheet structure. Stationary retail remains enduring popular among consumers. After each 
round of shop reopenings, customer footfall experienced dynamic growth, even if levels were still below those seen in 
2019 due to the various restrictions still in place. 
Revenue: EUR224.1 million (-3.2%) 
Consolidated revenue was down 3.2% for the financial year, from EUR231.5 million to EUR224.1 million. This was partly due 
to a law change in Poland from mid-March to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which included a provision 
allowing affected tenants to temporarily suspend payments of their rent (-EUR3.2 million). Where payment obligations on 
tenants were not suspended by the law, rents generally continued to be invoiced as contractually agreed during the 
closure phases. 
EBIT: EUR161.2 million (-18.3%) 
Concessions granted and expected on accumulated rent receivables were reported through impairments and the 
derecognition of receivables. The resulting expense increased sharply year on year to EUR29.2 million (2019: EUR1.7 
million); of this, the share of receivables affected by insolvency or impaired amounted to EUR5.9 million. Earnings 
before interest and taxes (EBIT) at EUR161.2 million were well below the figure for the previous year (EUR197.5 million), 
largely due to the indicated impairments and decline in revenue as a result of the coronavirus. 
EBT excluding measurement: EUR127.6 million (-21.8%) 
The decline in EBIT and at-equity profit/loss plus the one-off interest refund in the previous year in connection with 
tax refunds caused EBT (excluding measurement gains/losses) to fall from EUR163.1 million to EUR127.6 million (-21.8%). 
Current interest expense was reduced by EUR5.5 million to EUR43.7 million as a result. 
Measurement: EPRA NTA down by 11.6% to EUR37.38 per share 
The measurement loss of EUR-427.6 million (previous year: EUR-120.0 million) resulted from the valuation of the Group's 
real estate assets according to IAS 40. Of this, EUR-353.8 million (previous year: EUR-94.2 million) resulted from the 
measurement of the real estate assets reported by the Group, and EUR-73.8 million (previous year: EUR-25.8 million) from 
the measurement of the real estate assets of the joint ventures recorded on the balance sheet according to the 
at-equity method. The average value of Group properties, after ongoing investments, fell by -10.7% (previous year: 
-2.9%). 
The measurement loss was chiefly fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic and the significant impact this had on 
bricks-and-mortar retail. Alongside a slightly lower occupancy rate of 95.4% (-2.2 percentage points), the valuation 
was mainly influenced by an increase in average acquisition yields for shopping centers in Germany, investments in 
lease renewals, modernising and positioning the existing portfolio, changes to expected rental trends and longer 
post-rental terms. 
The new key figure following the NAV, EPRA NTA (EPRA net tangible assets), stood at EUR37.38 per share as at 31 December 
2020, down 11.6% on the prior year (EUR42.30). 
Consolidated profit: EUR-251.7 million, EUR-4.07 per share 
The large valuation loss resulted in a consolidated loss of EUR-251.7 million, after a consolidated profit of EUR112.1 
million in the previous year. Earnings per share was EUR-4.07 (2019: EUR1.81). EPRA earnings, which exclude measurement 
gains/losses, fell significantly to EUR124.5 million or EUR2.02 per share, due mainly to impairments of rent receivables 
and the decline in revenue. 
FFO: EUR123.3 million (-17.6%), EUR2.00 per share 
Funds from operations (FFO) declined from EUR149.6 million to EUR123.3 million or by EUR0.42 per share to EUR2.00. As an 
income-based figure, FFO do not reflect the current increase in rent receivables, so the analysis of tenants' payment 
behaviour expressed in the collection ratio is also necessary. The collection ratio after rent reductions averaged 
89.6% in 2020. 
Continued strong financial ratios and liquidity position 
As at year-end, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio stood at 32.9% (2019: 31.5%). Based on the Group's pro-rata share in 
joint ventures and subsidiaries, this resulted in an absolute LTV ratio of 35.8%, which is still conservative in a 
sector comparison (2019: 33.7%). 
The financing terms for consolidated borrowing as at 31 December 2020 were fixed at 2.18% p.a. with an average residual 
maturity of 5.1 years. The loans to Deutsche EuroShop are maintained as credit facilities with 23 banks and savings 
banks, and the Groups remains in a constructive and trusting dialogue with all financing partners in this ongoing 
exceptional situation. Two Group loans totalling EUR135.3 million are due for refinancing in mid-2021. Refinancing has 
already been concluded for a loan in the amount of EUR65.2 million. The second loan of EUR70.1 million is in the final 
stages of negotiation. Three additional loans totalling EUR226.0 million must be extended in 2022, one loan for EUR209.1 
million in 2023, no loans in 2024 and one loan for EUR58.7 million in 2025. 
At EUR2,314.8 million as at the end of the reporting year, equity (including third-party interests) was down EUR286.7 
million on the previous year (EUR2,601.5 million), mainly attributable to the consolidated loss. The equity ratio 
remained very solid at 54.6% (2019: 57.1%). 
Cash and cash equivalents were up EUR117.9 million as at the reporting date to EUR266.0 million if the short-term 
utilisation of a credit line (EUR30 million) is included. 
Pandemic continues to deal major blow to bricks-and-mortar retail 
In order to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the authorities continued to implement widespread and far-reaching safety 
and quarantine measures at the beginning of 2021. As in the past financial year, retail stores that do not serve basic 
needs were mandated to close. There are only exceptions for food, drugstores, pharmacies, banking services and a 
limited number of other everyday products and services. 
These incidence-related closures continue to place a heavy burden on the economic situation of the tenants affected. 
For many tenants, the Christmas season was heavily impacted by the closures in late autumn and then the renewed 
closures from mid-December 2020. Government support programmes were either unable to compensate for this or only to a 
limited extent. 18 of 21 shopping centers in our portfolio are currently in strict lockdown, which will again severely 
impair Easter trading. 
The federal government has suspended the requirement to file for insolvency under certain conditions in an effort to 
mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and has now extended this exemption to the end of April 2021, but 
there is still a risk of further tenant insolvencies. 
Partnership-based approach to sharing losses with tenants 
Deutsche EuroShop is in continued dialogue with tenants via its service provider, ECE, in order to arrange rapidly 
implementable and cooperative support measures also in this phase of the pandemic. Among other things, at the beginning 
of 2021 the affected tenants of the German shopping centers were made an offer to share the incurred losses amounting 
to half of their net rent, limited to the closure periods since mid-December 2020 and for 2021. DES management remains 
convinced that, in this ongoing challenging situation, this provides the best foundation for shared and sustainable 
business success in future. 
Further course of pandemic makes it impossible to make a forecast 
The uncertainties facing the business operations of tenants in the DES centers, for the economy and for the consumer 
climate are still very high owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The repercussions depend, in particular, on the duration 
and extent of the pandemic, the efficacy of vaccinations and the vaccination status of the population, further official 
restrictions, legislation and support measures. At the present time, it is not possible to make an assessment of the 
negative effects on operating earnings and thus to provide a forecast for the 2021 financial year as a whole. 
However, the Executive Board expects that revenue, EBIT, EBT (excluding measurement gains/losses) and FFO will be lower 
than the business figures achieved in 2020 due to the stricter operating restrictions and longer store closures overall 
compared with the first lockdown, which have been in place since the fourth quarter of 2020 and have lasted for almost 
the entire first quarter of 2021. The situation is expected to stabilise significantly in the second quarter of 2021, 
and particularly in the second half of the year. A new forecast will be issued as soon as this is feasible. 
Continuation of conservative financing strategy: dividend of EUR0.04 per share planned 
Since stores reopened in summer 2020, Deutsche EuroShop has succeeded in keeping its liquidity stable overall in spite 
of the highly adverse after-effects of the first lockdown and the impact of the reimposed store closures since the end 
of 2020. Given the continued government-mandated business closures in most operating markets coupled with existing

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 204 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2020 -312 M -370 M -370 M
Net Debt 2020 1 366 M 1 620 M 1 620 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,39x
Yield 2020 5,09%
Capitalization 1 075 M 1 283 M 1 275 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales 2021 11,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche EuroShop AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 17,46 €
Last Close Price 17,40 €
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilhelm Wellner Chief Executive Officer
Olaf G. Borkers Chief Financial Officer
Reiner Strecker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karin Dohm Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Werner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG-5.69%1 361
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED16.20%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.77%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED20.31%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED25.74%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-7.21%27 582
