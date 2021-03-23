PRESS RELEASE : Deutsche EuroShop: 2020 business results impacted by the coronavirus pandemic - financial ratios stable

DGAP-News: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results Deutsche EuroShop: 2020 business results impacted by the coronavirus pandemic - financial ratios stable 2021-03-23 / 18:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deutsche EuroShop: 2020 business results impacted by the coronavirus pandemic - financial ratios stable Hamburg, 23 March 2021 - The shopping center investor Deutsche EuroShop this evening published its preliminary and as yet unaudited results for the 2020 financial year. The coronavirus pandemic has left a clear mark on both the operating and measurement result. The negative repercussions currently look set to continue for the current financial year due to the ongoing lockdowns. Nevertheless, the Executive Board is of the opinion that Deutsche EuroShop still has a sound financial base and balance sheet structure. Stationary retail remains enduring popular among consumers. After each round of shop reopenings, customer footfall experienced dynamic growth, even if levels were still below those seen in 2019 due to the various restrictions still in place. Revenue: EUR224.1 million (-3.2%) Consolidated revenue was down 3.2% for the financial year, from EUR231.5 million to EUR224.1 million. This was partly due to a law change in Poland from mid-March to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which included a provision allowing affected tenants to temporarily suspend payments of their rent (-EUR3.2 million). Where payment obligations on tenants were not suspended by the law, rents generally continued to be invoiced as contractually agreed during the closure phases. EBIT: EUR161.2 million (-18.3%) Concessions granted and expected on accumulated rent receivables were reported through impairments and the derecognition of receivables. The resulting expense increased sharply year on year to EUR29.2 million (2019: EUR1.7 million); of this, the share of receivables affected by insolvency or impaired amounted to EUR5.9 million. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at EUR161.2 million were well below the figure for the previous year (EUR197.5 million), largely due to the indicated impairments and decline in revenue as a result of the coronavirus. EBT excluding measurement: EUR127.6 million (-21.8%) The decline in EBIT and at-equity profit/loss plus the one-off interest refund in the previous year in connection with tax refunds caused EBT (excluding measurement gains/losses) to fall from EUR163.1 million to EUR127.6 million (-21.8%). Current interest expense was reduced by EUR5.5 million to EUR43.7 million as a result. Measurement: EPRA NTA down by 11.6% to EUR37.38 per share The measurement loss of EUR-427.6 million (previous year: EUR-120.0 million) resulted from the valuation of the Group's real estate assets according to IAS 40. Of this, EUR-353.8 million (previous year: EUR-94.2 million) resulted from the measurement of the real estate assets reported by the Group, and EUR-73.8 million (previous year: EUR-25.8 million) from the measurement of the real estate assets of the joint ventures recorded on the balance sheet according to the at-equity method. The average value of Group properties, after ongoing investments, fell by -10.7% (previous year: -2.9%). The measurement loss was chiefly fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic and the significant impact this had on bricks-and-mortar retail. Alongside a slightly lower occupancy rate of 95.4% (-2.2 percentage points), the valuation was mainly influenced by an increase in average acquisition yields for shopping centers in Germany, investments in lease renewals, modernising and positioning the existing portfolio, changes to expected rental trends and longer post-rental terms. The new key figure following the NAV, EPRA NTA (EPRA net tangible assets), stood at EUR37.38 per share as at 31 December 2020, down 11.6% on the prior year (EUR42.30). Consolidated profit: EUR-251.7 million, EUR-4.07 per share The large valuation loss resulted in a consolidated loss of EUR-251.7 million, after a consolidated profit of EUR112.1 million in the previous year. Earnings per share was EUR-4.07 (2019: EUR1.81). EPRA earnings, which exclude measurement gains/losses, fell significantly to EUR124.5 million or EUR2.02 per share, due mainly to impairments of rent receivables and the decline in revenue. FFO: EUR123.3 million (-17.6%), EUR2.00 per share Funds from operations (FFO) declined from EUR149.6 million to EUR123.3 million or by EUR0.42 per share to EUR2.00. As an income-based figure, FFO do not reflect the current increase in rent receivables, so the analysis of tenants' payment behaviour expressed in the collection ratio is also necessary. The collection ratio after rent reductions averaged 89.6% in 2020. Continued strong financial ratios and liquidity position As at year-end, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio stood at 32.9% (2019: 31.5%). Based on the Group's pro-rata share in joint ventures and subsidiaries, this resulted in an absolute LTV ratio of 35.8%, which is still conservative in a sector comparison (2019: 33.7%). The financing terms for consolidated borrowing as at 31 December 2020 were fixed at 2.18% p.a. with an average residual maturity of 5.1 years. The loans to Deutsche EuroShop are maintained as credit facilities with 23 banks and savings banks, and the Groups remains in a constructive and trusting dialogue with all financing partners in this ongoing exceptional situation. Two Group loans totalling EUR135.3 million are due for refinancing in mid-2021. Refinancing has already been concluded for a loan in the amount of EUR65.2 million. The second loan of EUR70.1 million is in the final stages of negotiation. Three additional loans totalling EUR226.0 million must be extended in 2022, one loan for EUR209.1 million in 2023, no loans in 2024 and one loan for EUR58.7 million in 2025. At EUR2,314.8 million as at the end of the reporting year, equity (including third-party interests) was down EUR286.7 million on the previous year (EUR2,601.5 million), mainly attributable to the consolidated loss. The equity ratio remained very solid at 54.6% (2019: 57.1%). Cash and cash equivalents were up EUR117.9 million as at the reporting date to EUR266.0 million if the short-term utilisation of a credit line (EUR30 million) is included. Pandemic continues to deal major blow to bricks-and-mortar retail In order to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the authorities continued to implement widespread and far-reaching safety and quarantine measures at the beginning of 2021. As in the past financial year, retail stores that do not serve basic needs were mandated to close. There are only exceptions for food, drugstores, pharmacies, banking services and a limited number of other everyday products and services. These incidence-related closures continue to place a heavy burden on the economic situation of the tenants affected. For many tenants, the Christmas season was heavily impacted by the closures in late autumn and then the renewed closures from mid-December 2020. Government support programmes were either unable to compensate for this or only to a limited extent. 18 of 21 shopping centers in our portfolio are currently in strict lockdown, which will again severely impair Easter trading. The federal government has suspended the requirement to file for insolvency under certain conditions in an effort to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and has now extended this exemption to the end of April 2021, but there is still a risk of further tenant insolvencies. Partnership-based approach to sharing losses with tenants Deutsche EuroShop is in continued dialogue with tenants via its service provider, ECE, in order to arrange rapidly implementable and cooperative support measures also in this phase of the pandemic. Among other things, at the beginning of 2021 the affected tenants of the German shopping centers were made an offer to share the incurred losses amounting to half of their net rent, limited to the closure periods since mid-December 2020 and for 2021. DES management remains convinced that, in this ongoing challenging situation, this provides the best foundation for shared and sustainable business success in future. Further course of pandemic makes it impossible to make a forecast The uncertainties facing the business operations of tenants in the DES centers, for the economy and for the consumer climate are still very high owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The repercussions depend, in particular, on the duration and extent of the pandemic, the efficacy of vaccinations and the vaccination status of the population, further official restrictions, legislation and support measures. At the present time, it is not possible to make an assessment of the negative effects on operating earnings and thus to provide a forecast for the 2021 financial year as a whole. However, the Executive Board expects that revenue, EBIT, EBT (excluding measurement gains/losses) and FFO will be lower than the business figures achieved in 2020 due to the stricter operating restrictions and longer store closures overall compared with the first lockdown, which have been in place since the fourth quarter of 2020 and have lasted for almost the entire first quarter of 2021. The situation is expected to stabilise significantly in the second quarter of 2021, and particularly in the second half of the year. A new forecast will be issued as soon as this is feasible. Continuation of conservative financing strategy: dividend of EUR0.04 per share planned Since stores reopened in summer 2020, Deutsche EuroShop has succeeded in keeping its liquidity stable overall in spite of the highly adverse after-effects of the first lockdown and the impact of the reimposed store closures since the end of 2020. Given the continued government-mandated business closures in most operating markets coupled with existing

