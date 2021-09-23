PTA-News: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires three production and logistics properties for a total of approx. TEUR 11,000

Business news for the stock market



Potsdam (pta006/23.09.2021/07:25) - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG acquires three production and logistics properties for a total of approx. TEUR 11,000

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG has added a fully let production and logistics property in Nümbrecht (North Rhine-Westphalia) to its portfolio. The property has supra-regional connections via the A4 motorway and is located close to various relevant conurbations. In total, the production and logistics property consists of a total lettable area of around 15,000 m² and a site area of around 37,000 m². In addition to the good condition of the property and its high suitability for third-party use, the existing tenancy agreements are also worthy of mention. The property is currently used for the production of load securing equipment as well as for contract logistics in various sectors, which means that it can be used for a wide range of purposes. The annual net rent amounts to approximately TEUR 565, with a WALT of 7.4 years. The property was acquired at a purchase price of TEUR 6,600, resulting in a gross initial yield of approximately 9%.

In addition, DIR was able to expand its existing portfolio with another property in Zella-Mehlis (Thuringia), specifically the neighbouring property of the existing property in Zella-Mehlis. The acquisition was made as part of a Sale-and-Lease-Back transaction. The newly acquired production property comprises around 38,000 m² of land. The tenant has a total of around 13,000 m² of usable building space at its disposal. The property is located directly on the federal motorway 71 and provides very good supra-regional infrastructural connections. The agreed lease term is 10 years with an annual net rent of TEUR 409 and an option to extend for a further 2 x 5 years. The initial yield is 12.2% with a purchase price of TEUR 3,350.

Moreover, a further production and logistics property was acquired in Kulmbach (Bavaria). The transaction was concluded together with a local medium-sized production company from the metalworking sector, also as part of a Sale-and-Lease-Back process. The approx. 1,500 m² production complex has a site area of approx. 2,670 m² and is conveniently located in the centre of an established commercial area with good connections to national transport routes and central city area. The buildings are in a good state of maintenance and can also be used by third parties. The lease was concluded at attractive conditions with an initial term of 10 years plus 2 x 5 year extension option. The annual net rent was fixed at around TEUR 99. The agreed purchase price of TEUR 970 thus corresponds to a gross initial yield of around 10.3%.

About Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG invests sustainably in light industrial properties in Germany. In addition to the activities of storage and distribution of commercial goods, light industrial also includes their administration and production. The asset class mainly consists of medium to large industrial and commercial park sites. The areas are usually more complexly equipped than pure logistics properties and have a high local relevance.

The share is listed on the regulated market of the Berlin Stock Exchange and in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Since the beginning of 2018, the company has had the status of a REIT ("Real Estate Investment Trust") and the associated income tax exemption.

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

