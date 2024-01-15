EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.01.2024 / 15:30 CET/CEST
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 19, 2024
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 19, 2024
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
