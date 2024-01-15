EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



15.01.2024 / 15:30 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 19, 2024

Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 19, 2024

Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports



Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024

Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024

Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports



