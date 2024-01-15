EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 19, 2024
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 19, 2024
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2024
Address: https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
