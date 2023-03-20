Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DKG   DE000A14KRD3

DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG

(DKG)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:45:33 2023-03-20 am EDT
7.300 EUR   -3.18%
11:45aDd : Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH, Pledge of 203,219 shares
EQ
11:43aDd : Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH, buy
EQ
11:41aDd : Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, sell
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH, Pledge of 203,219 shares

03/20/2023 | 11:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.03.2023 / 16:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledge of 203,219 shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
15/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Straße 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

81795  20.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1586693&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG
11:45aDd : Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH, Pledge of 203,219 shares
EQ
11:43aDd : Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH, buy
EQ
11:41aDd : Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, sell
EQ
11:27aDd : Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH, Pledge of 11,688 shares
EQ
11:22aDd : Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH, buy
EQ
10:52aDd : Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH, Pledge of 138,312 shares
EQ
10:47aDd : Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Alpha Invest GmbH, buy
EQ
10:42aDd : Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, Pledge of 1,094,400 shares
EQ
10:37aDd : Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, buy
EQ
10:32aDd : Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, Pledge of 520,177 shares
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 82,6 M 88,1 M 88,1 M
Net income 2023 15,3 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net Debt 2023 575 M 613 M 613 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 5,22%
Capitalization 265 M 283 M 283 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,2x
EV / Sales 2024 9,27x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,54 €
Average target price 10,83 €
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Elgeti Chief Executive Officer
Christian Hellmuth Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Ulrich Sutter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Kroth Chief Investment Officer
Achim Betz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG-0.26%283
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED5.17%12 126
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-31.07%5 758
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-4.56%3 092
RELO GROUP, INC.0.94%2 480
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.-2.70%2 075