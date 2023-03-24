|
DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, Acquisition of convertible bonds of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG 1.35% 15/25
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
24.03.2023 / 15:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Obotritia Capital KGaA
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Rolf
|Last name(s):
|Elgeti
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Debt instrument
|ISIN:
|DE000A14J1K1
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of convertible bonds of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG 1.35% 15/25
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|187.52 EUR
|1687680.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|187.5200 EUR
|1687680.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|
|August-Bebel-Straße 68
|
|14482 Potsdam
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
82,6 M
90,0 M
90,0 M
|Net income 2023
|
15,3 M
16,7 M
16,7 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
575 M
626 M
626 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|17,2x
|Yield 2023
|5,91%
|
|Capitalization
|
234 M
255 M
255 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|9,79x
|EV / Sales 2024
|8,91x
|Nbr of Employees
|20
|Free-Float
|46,6%
|
|Chart DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|6,66 €
|Average target price
|10,83 €
|Spread / Average Target
|62,7%