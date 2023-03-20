|
DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, buy
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
20.03.2023 / 15:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Obotritia Capital KGaA
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Rolf
|Last name(s):
|Elgeti
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|In the initial notification dated 8 March 2023, the acquisition and the pledge of shares were published together in one notification.
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KRD3
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|7.90 EUR
|1374157.60 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|7.9000 EUR
|1374157.6000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|
|August-Bebel-Straße 68
|
|14482 Potsdam
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|
|
|
|
|
|
