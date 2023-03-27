DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.03.2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Obotritia Capital KGaA

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rolf Last name(s): Elgeti Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

b) LEI

529900QXC6TDASMCSU89

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.90 EUR 478266.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.9000 EUR 478266.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

23/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

