|
DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, sell
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.04.2023 / 15:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Obotritia Capital KGaA
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Rolf
|Last name(s):
|Elgeti
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KRD3
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6.90 EUR
|1121298.30 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|6.9000 EUR
|1121298.3000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|
|August-Bebel-Straße 68
|
|14482 Potsdam
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
82395 06.04.2023 CET/CEST
© EQS 2023
|
|
|
|
|
