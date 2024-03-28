Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG sells sub-portfolio and reduces financial liabilities

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Potsdam, 28 March 2024 – The Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) today notarised the sale of a sub-portfolio.
The sub-portfolio consists of 14 retail properties with an annual rent of around EUR 5.5 million. The properties were sold at a discount of around 3.8% on the current IFRS carrying amounts.
DKR expects to be able to complete the transaction by June 2024. The Company will use the liquidity released by the sale of the properties in full to repay bank and bond liabilities.
Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Christian Hellmuth
CFO
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
14482 Potsdam
Phone: +49 331 74 00 76 517
Fax: +49 331 74 00 76 599
E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
End of Inside Information
