EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG sells sub-portfolio and reduces financial liabilities



28-March-2024 / 14:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Potsdam, 28 March 2024 – The Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) today notarised the sale of a sub-portfolio.



The sub-portfolio consists of 14 retail properties with an annual rent of around EUR 5.5 million. The properties were sold at a discount of around 3.8% on the current IFRS carrying amounts.



DKR expects to be able to complete the transaction by June 2024. The Company will use the liquidity released by the sale of the properties in full to repay bank and bond liabilities.



Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Christian Hellmuth

CFO

Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b

14482 Potsdam



Phone: +49 331 74 00 76 517

Fax: +49 331 74 00 76 599

E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de





28-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

