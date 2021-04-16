Log in
DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG

(DKG)
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/16/2021 | 06:31am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
16.04.2021 / 12:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Street: August-Bebel-Str. 68
Postal code: 14482
City: Potsdam
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QXC6TDASMCSU89

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification due to threshold contact of a subsidiary

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Number23consulting Limited
City of registered office, country: Auckland, New Zealand

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Goebel Home Accessories AG
9. Ostdeutschland Invest GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
14 Apr 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 11.41 % 0.00 % 11.41 % 35155938
Previous notification 12.56 % 0.00 % 12.56 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A14KRD3 0 4012899 0.00 % 11.41 %
Total 4012899 11.41 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Number23Consulting Limited % % %
Next Generation Holding % % %
Soradice AG % % %
Goebel Home Accessories AG 4.29 % % %
9. Ostdeutschland Invest 7.12 % % 7.12 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 Apr 2021


16.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1185687  16.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185687&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 69,0 M 82,6 M 82,6 M
Net income 2021 62,4 M 74,7 M 74,7 M
Net Debt 2021 483 M 578 M 578 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,97x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 548 M 656 M 657 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,27 €
Last Close Price 15,60 €
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Management Board
Christian Hellmuth Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Ulrich Sutter Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Kroth Chief Investment Officer
Achim Betz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG-0.64%656
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.34.35%37 601
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST5.67%19 995
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST1.85%10 668
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION29.70%10 015
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION29.78%8 638
