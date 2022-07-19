Log in
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: Statement on the publication of an examination order by BaFin dated July 15, 2022

07/19/2022 | 11:47am EDT
DGAP-Media / 19.07.2022 / 17:45

Statement on the publication of an examination order by BaFin dated July 15, 2022

Potsdam, July 19, 2022 - On July 15, 2022, BaFin published an examination order against Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) for the disclosed separate financial statements according to international accounting standards as of September 30, 2021 and the related management report.

The reason for the BaFin order is the accounting treatment of loan agreements with a shareholder and the accounting treatment of loans acquired via a fintech in the Company's IFRS separate financial statements as of Sept. 30, 2021, which, in the opinion of BaFin, may not be fully and correctly recognized and reflected.

DKR comments on this as follows:

The matters to be examined by BaFin relate to short-term investments of liquid funds with the main shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA, Potsdam, and via Creditshelf AG, Frankfurt, which DKR has used to date to invest surplus liquidity from property sales, refinancing and current cash flow on a temporary and interest-bearing basis if the current real estate acquisition pipeline does not contain any currently attractive acquisition targets.

In the opinion of DKR, the loan receivables were accounted for and presented in the relevant financial statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards. Furthermore, comprehensive and transparent disclosures were made in the notes to the financial statements on an ongoing basis. In this connection, the Company also refers to the audited annual financial statements of the Company, which have been issued with unqualified audit opinions.

DKR is in communication with BaFin and cooperates fully in this regard.
 

About Deutsche Konsum

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company focusing on German retail properties for everyday goods in established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local retail properties with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the lifting of hidden reserves.

Due to its German REIT status ('Real Estate Investment Trust'), the Company is exempt from German corporation and trade tax. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.

 

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Mrs. Stefanie Frey
Investor Relations
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Tel: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 533
Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 520
E-Mail: sf@deutsche-konsum.de


End of Media Release

Issuer: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Key word(s): Real estate

19.07.2022 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076520
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
EQS News ID: 1401375

 
End of News DGAP Media

1401375  19.07.2022 

© EQS 2022
