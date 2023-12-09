Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG concludes repayment and collateral agreement with Obotritia Capital KGaA on outstanding loan receivable

EQS-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Potsdam, 09 December 2023 - The Management Board of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) today concluded an agreement with Obotritia Capital KGaA ("OboCap") with notarisation, which regulates the repayment of the loan receivable in the current amount of around EUR 63 million.
In this agreement, DKR grants OboCap a deferral of the loan receivable until June 30, 2025 at the latest. The loan is to be repaid promptly, but no later than this date. Until the claim is settled, DKR will receive interest on the outstanding claim in the amount of the statutory default interest.
As part of the agreement, DKR was granted collateral for the loan claim.
Contact:Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Mr. Christian Hellmuth
CFO
Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12 b
14482 Potsdam
Tel. 0331 / 74 00 76 - 517
Fax: 0331 / 74 00 76 - 599
E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
End of Inside Information
09-Dec-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|Marlene-Dietrich-Allee 12b
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)331 740076517
|Fax:
|+49 (0)331 740076599
|E-mail:
|ch@deutsche-konsum.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KRD3
|WKN:
|A14KRD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1793463
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1793463 09-Dec-2023 CET/CEST