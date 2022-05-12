DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG continues profitable growth in the first half of 2021/2022 financial year



12.05.2022 / 07:10

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG continues profitable growth in the first half of 2021/2022 financial year

- Rental income increased by 10% to EUR 36.2 million

- Net profit for the period rises by 13% to EUR 18.4 million

- FFO increase by 4% to EUR 21.1 million / FFO per share at EUR 0.60

- Inflation leads to rent increases

- Acquisition of 15 local retail properties for EUR 49.4 million in the first half of the financial year

- EPRA NTA per share at EUR 10.14 (after dividend payment of EUR 0.40 per share in March 2022)

- Net LTV amounts to 53.9%

- Forecast confirmed

Potsdam, 12 May 2022 - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) achieved strong revenue and earnings growth in the first half of the current 2021/2022 financial year.

Growth in rental income and FFO

The Company's rental income increased by 10% from EUR 33.0 million to EUR 36.2 million in the first half of the 2021/2022 financial year compared to the same period of the previous financial year due to the continued expansion of the portfolio. The net rental income rose proportionally from EUR 22.5 million to EUR 24.7 million.

Funds from operations ("FFO") increased by 4% to EUR 21.1 million or to EUR 0.60 per share. In contrast, aFFO (FFO after deduction of capitalised modernisation measures) rose considerably by 37% to EUR 14.7 million due to a lower investment rate in revitalisation measures.



Inflationary environment leads to rent growth due to indexation clauses

Currently, more than 80% of the rental income of DKR's real estate portfolio is inflation-hedged, as a large part of the leases contain corresponding indexation clauses. Due to the current spikes in inflation, this has already led to rent increases of around 1% of the annualised rent of the entire portfolio in the first half of the 2021/2022 financial year. DKR expects further strong rental increases in the coming quarters if the high inflation level persists.



Balance sheet value of the real estate portfolio at above EUR 1 billion / Acquisition of two further grocery stores in April 2022

DKR's real estate portfolio recognised on 31 March 2022 comprises 174 retail properties with a balance sheet value of around EUR 1,027.5 million (31 September 2021: EUR 1,014.2 million) and a rental area of around 1,045,000 square metres. This includes the sold properties whose transfers of benefits and encumbrances occurred in May 2022 or are expected in the coming months.

The average acquisition yield of the overall portfolio is currently around 10.3%.

DKR is furthermore continuing its growth course and most recently acquired a grocery store in Lohra/Marburg (Hesse) and a local retail centre in Lübtheen (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) with the anchor tenants Lidl and EDEKA by notarial deeds in April 2022. With a total purchase price of EUR 5.0 million and annualised rental income of TEUR 454.0, this results in an acquisition yield of 9.2%.

Since the beginning of the new financial year, DKR has thus already acquired 15 local retail properties for an investment volume of around EUR 49 million and an annual rent of EUR 4.2 million, which corresponds to a purchase factor of 11.8 times the annual rent.

The new acquisitions made in the first half of the 2021/2022 financial year have thus fully compensated for the rent reductions of the properties sold in the last six months. The sales proceeds of around EUR 75 million have thus been offset by new investments of EUR 49 million to date. The resulting free liquidity will be invested in further new acquisitions in accordance with the DKR investment criteria in order to generate further portfolio growth.

In the first half of the current financial year, the Altenburg/Nobitz acquisition property was already transferred to DKR, and the transfer of benefits and encumbrances of a total of eight further properties took place after the balance sheet date in April and May 2022. For the remaining six properties, the transfer will take place successively in the coming weeks and months.

Taking into account all notarised acquisitions and sales, the pro forma portfolio comprises a total of 178 properties with a total lettable area of approximately 1,040,000 square metres and a balance sheet value of EUR 1,003 million. The portfolio currently generates an annual rent of EUR 71.1 million.

Moreover, DKR is working on further interesting acquisition targets and expects additional purchases in the near future.

EPRA NTA per share rises to EUR 10.14 / Net LTV amounts to 53.9%

EPRA NTA per share increased to EUR 10.14 as at 31 March 2022 (30 September 2021: EUR 10.10 per share) due to the positive half-year result (and after dividend payment of EUR 0.40 per share on 15 March 2022).

The net LTV amounts to 53.9% as of the balance sheet date and is thus temporarily above the target figure of around 50%.

FFO forecast for the financial year confirmed

For the current financial year, the Management Board confirms an FFO of between EUR 40 million and EUR 44 million on the basis of current conditions.

Webcast and Conference Call

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG will hold an analyst conference (webcast and conference call) on the results of the first half of 2021/2022 financial year today , 12 May 2022 , at 11:00 a.m. CEST/SAST. The corresponding results presentation as well as further information on the webcast and the conference call can be found at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations. The half-yearly financial report of 2021/2022 financial year is available for download at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

About Deutsche Konsum

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company focusing on German retail properties for everyday goods in established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local retail properties with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the lifting of hidden reserves.

Due to its German REIT status ('Real Estate Investment Trust'), the Company is exempt from German corporation and trade tax. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Stefanie Frey

Investor Relations

E-Mail: sf@deutsche-konsum.de

Phone: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 ? 533