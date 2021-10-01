Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 01.10.2021 / 11:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: First name: Christian Last name(s): Hellmuth 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG b) LEI 529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A14KRD3 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 14.00 EUR 4900.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 14.0000 EUR 4900.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 30/09/2021; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

Language: English Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG August-Bebel-Str. 68 14482 Potsdam Germany Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70356 01.10.2021

