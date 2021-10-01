Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 01.10.2021 / 11:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Hellmuth
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
b) LEI
529900QXC6TDASMCSU89
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.00 EUR 4900.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.0000 EUR 4900.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
30/09/2021; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
70356 01.10.2021
