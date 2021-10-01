Log in
    DKG   DE000A14KRD3

DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG

(DKG)
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG english

10/01/2021 | 05:31am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 01.10.2021 / 11:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Christian 
 
 Last name(s):  Hellmuth 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A14KRD3 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 14.00 EUR      4900.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 14.0000 EUR   4900.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 30/09/2021; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Tradegate 
 
 MIC:           TGAT

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

01.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG 
              August-Bebel-Str. 68 
              14482 Potsdam 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.deutsche-konsum.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70356 01.10.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1237448&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2021 05:30 ET (09:30 GMT)

