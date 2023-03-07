Advanced search
    DKG   DE000A14KRD3

DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG

(DKG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:10:42 2023-03-07 am EST
8.070 EUR   -0.12%
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG postpones Annual General Meeting to May 2023

03/07/2023 | 09:06am EST
EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG postpones Annual General Meeting to May 2023

07.03.2023 / 15:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG postpones Annual General Meeting to May 2023

Potsdam, 7 March 2023 – Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) postpones its Annual General Meeting to the end of May 2023 and therefore cancels the Annual General Meeting convened for 16 March 2023. The Management Board of DKR will issue another invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2023 in due course once a new date has been set.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2023 published in the Federal Gazette on 6 February 2023 is therefore to be disregarded.

The Company is currently engaged in strategic discussions which, although not yet concrete, may require amendments to the Articles of Association to be approved by the Annual General Meeting. For this reason, the Management Board considers it reasonable to postpone the planned Annual General Meeting to avoid the potential holding of two General Meetings within a short period of time with the associated expenditures for the Company and its shareholders. The Company therefore intends to await the conclusion of these discussions and to issue a new invitation to this year's Annual General Meeting in due time.

About Deutsche Konsum
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company focusing on German retail properties for everyday goods in established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local retail properties with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the lifting of hidden reserves.

The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.
 

Contact
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Stefanie Frey
Investor Relations
E-Mail: sf@deutsche-konsum.de
Phone: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 – 533


07.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Straße 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076520
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
EQS News ID: 1575489

 
End of News EQS News Service

1575489  07.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1575489&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
