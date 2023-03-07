EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG postpones Annual General Meeting to May 2023



07.03.2023 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG postpones Annual General Meeting to May 2023

Potsdam, 7 March 2023 – Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) postpones its Annual General Meeting to the end of May 2023 and therefore cancels the Annual General Meeting convened for 16 March 2023. The Management Board of DKR will issue another invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2023 in due course once a new date has been set.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2023 published in the Federal Gazette on 6 February 2023 is therefore to be disregarded.

The Company is currently engaged in strategic discussions which, although not yet concrete, may require amendments to the Articles of Association to be approved by the Annual General Meeting. For this reason, the Management Board considers it reasonable to postpone the planned Annual General Meeting to avoid the potential holding of two General Meetings within a short period of time with the associated expenditures for the Company and its shareholders. The Company therefore intends to await the conclusion of these discussions and to issue a new invitation to this year's Annual General Meeting in due time.

About Deutsche Konsum

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company focusing on German retail properties for everyday goods in established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local retail properties with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the lifting of hidden reserves.

The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.



Contact

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Stefanie Frey

Investor Relations

E-Mail: sf@deutsche-konsum.de

Phone: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 – 533