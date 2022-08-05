Deutsche Konsum REIT : Presentation Of The Results For The 9 Months Ended 30 June 2022

DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG
(Incorporated in the Federal Republic of Germany) (Registration number HRB 13072)
FSE Share Code: A14KRD
JSE Share Code: DKR
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
LEI: 529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 ("DKR" or "the Company")
PRESENTATION OF THE RESULTS FOR THE 9 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
DKR hereby invites you to the analyst webcast and conference call regarding the publication of the results for the first nine months of the 2021/2022 financial year of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG.
Date of the Analyst Webcast and Conference Call: 11 August 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m. (CEST/SAST)
We offer you the following options to follow the conference:
1. Live webcast with audio (passive, no possibility to ask questions)
Link to the webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/deutschekonsum20220811
2. Telephone conference with additional webcast
If you would like to ask us questions, please use one of the following dial-in numbers for the conference call:
DE: +49 (0)69 22222 5197
BE: +32 (0)2 403 7295
FR: +33 (0)1 70 730 3 39
IL: +972 3376 2182
UK: +44 (0)330 165 4012
US: +1 646-828-8073
ZA: +27 11 844 6136
Confirmation Code: 9879076
Link for participants of the conference call (slides only, no audio): https://www.webcast-eqs.com/deutschekonsum20220811/no-audio
The conference language is English.
If you have further questions please send an email to ir@deutsche-konsum.de
Yours sincerely,
|
Rolf Elgeti
|
Alexander Kroth
|
Christian Hellmuth
