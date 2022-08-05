Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
  News
  Summary
    DKG   DE000A14KRD3

DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG

(DKG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:33 2022-08-05 am EDT
10.13 EUR   -0.25%
09:26aDEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : Presentation Of The Results For The 9 Months Ended 30 June 2022
PU
07/19DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT : Statement On The Publication Of An Examination Order By BaFin Dated July 15, 2022
PU
07/19DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG : Statement on the publication of an examination order by BaFin dated July 15, 2022
EQ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche Konsum REIT : Presentation Of The Results For The 9 Months Ended 30 June 2022

08/05/2022 | 09:26am EDT
DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG

(Incorporated in the Federal Republic of Germany) (Registration number HRB 13072)

FSE Share Code: A14KRD

JSE Share Code: DKR

ISIN: DE000A14KRD3

LEI: 529900QXC6TDASMCSU89 ("DKR" or "the Company")

PRESENTATION OF THE RESULTS FOR THE 9 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

DKR hereby invites you to the analyst webcast and conference call regarding the publication of the results for the first nine months of the 2021/2022 financial year of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG.

Date of the Analyst Webcast and Conference Call: 11 August 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. (CEST/SAST)

We offer you the following options to follow the conference:

1. Live webcast with audio (passive, no possibility to ask questions)

Link to the webcast: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/deutschekonsum20220811

2. Telephone conference with additional webcast

If you would like to ask us questions, please use one of the following dial-in numbers for the conference call:

DE: +49 (0)69 22222 5197

BE: +32 (0)2 403 7295

FR: +33 (0)1 70 730 3 39

IL: +972 3376 2182

UK: +44 (0)330 165 4012

US: +1 646-828-8073

ZA: +27 11 844 6136

Confirmation Code: 9879076

Link for participants of the conference call (slides only, no audio): https://www.webcast-eqs.com/deutschekonsum20220811/no-audio

The conference language is English.

If you have further questions please send an email to ir@deutsche-konsum.de

Yours sincerely,

Rolf Elgeti

Alexander Kroth

Christian Hellmuth

The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Stefanie Frey

Investor Relations

E-Mail: sf@deutsche-konsum.de

Phone: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 - 533

Potsdam

5 August 2022

JSE Sponsor

PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Deutsche Konsum REIT AG published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 13:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
