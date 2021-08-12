Deutsche Konsum REIT : Quarterly statement for the third quarter of 2020/2021 financial year

Quarterly statement for the period from 1 October 2020 to 30 June 2021

The following interim statement of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (hereinafter also referred to as "Deutsche Konsum" or "Company") describes the significant course of business and the asset, financial and earnings position of the first nine months of the 2020/2021 financial year ("9M 2020/2021"). The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the EU. The interim financial statements have not been audited.

1. The share

Performance of the DKR share remains stable

During the reporting period, the DKR share moved predominantly in a corridor between EUR 14.90 and EUR 16.20. On an intraday basis, the share reached its high in the reporting period at EUR 16.551, and its low stood at EUR 14.702. The renewed order of a nationwide lockdown at the beginning of November 2020 and the tightening of contact restrictions immediately before Christmas last year did not have a noticeable negative impact on the share price, but the ongoing vaccination campaign and the increasing openings in the spring of 2021 also did not have a sustained positive effect on the share price so far. On 30 June 2021, the share price was EUR 14.90, 5.7% lower than at the beginning of the current financial year (30 Sep- tember 2020: EUR 15.80).3

Compared to the end of the first nine months of the 2019/2020 financial year, the share price fell by 15.6% in the current reporting period (30 June 2020: EUR 17.65).4 The Company's market capitalisation remained constant at over EUR 500 million, which puts DKR in the focus of both institutional and retail in- vestors. The tradeability of the share was always good during the reporting period.

Variable price Xetra on 17 December 2020.

2 Closing price Xetra on 25 June 2021.

3 Closing prices Xetra.

4 Closing prices Xetra.

5