    DKG   DE000A14KRD3

DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG

(DKG)
Deutsche Konsum REIT : Quarterly statement for the third quarter of 2020/2021 financial year

08/12/2021 | 12:41am EDT
Contents

Corporate key figures ......................................................................................................................................

3

Quarterly statement for the period from 1 October 2020 to 30 June 2021 ..................................................

5

1.

The share...................................................................................................................................................

5

2.

Business development...............................................................................................................................

7

3.

Development of asset, financial and earnings position ..............................................................................

8

4.

Supplementary report ..............................................................................................................................

12

5.

Risk situation ...........................................................................................................................................

13

6.

Outlook and forecast................................................................................................................................

13

7.

Headline Earnings per share (HEPS) ......................................................................................................

14

Interim financial statements for the period from 1 October 2020 to 30 June 2021 of the 2020/2021

financial year...................................................................................................................................................

15

About Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ...............................................................................................................

22

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG share ................................................................................................................

22

Financial calender ..........................................................................................................................................

22

Publisher .........................................................................................................................................................

23

Contact ............................................................................................................................................................

23

Disclaimer .......................................................................................................................................................

23

2

Corporate key figures

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf

Key figures

1 October 2020 -

1 October 2019 -

30 June 2021

30 June 2020

Difference

%

Income statement

(TEUR)

Rental income

50,635

40,323

10,312

25.6

Net rental income

33,710

28,933

4,777

16.5

EBIT

83,530

30,883

52,646

>100

Financial result

-4,252

-3,640

-612

16.8

Net income

79,278

27,244

52,034

>100

FFO

30,623

25,194

5,428

21.5

FFO per share (in EUR)

0.87

0.78

0.09

12.2

aFFO

16,324

12,861

3,463

26.9

aFFO per share (in EUR)

0.46

0.40

0.06

17.2

Earnings per share, undiluted (in

2.26

0.84

1.42

>100

EUR)

Earnings per share, diluted (in EUR)

1.60

0.59

1.01

>100

Recurring costs ratio (in %)

4.8

5.5

-0.7

-12.5

30 June 2021

30 September 2020

Difference

%

Balance sheet key figures

(TEUR)

Investment properties

955,125

809,929

145,197

17.9

Total assets

1,095,062

935,730

159,331

17.0

Equity

455,880

390,665

65,215

16.7

Total debt

619,377

527,674

91,703

17.4

Finance key figures

(net) Loan-to-Value (LTV) (in %)

53.6

51.7

1.9

3.7

Average interest rate of loans (in %)

1.71

1.81

-0.11

-5.8

Average interest rate of loans, bonds

1.90

1.91

-0.01

-0.6

and convertible bonds (in %)

Average remaining duration of loans

3.8

4.0

-0.2

-5.0

(in years)

Interest cover ratio (ICR), multiple

6.8

6.9

-0.2

-2.2

EPRA NAV

455,880

390,665

65,215

16.7

EPRA NAV per share (in EUR)

12.97

11.11

1.86

16.7

EPRA NNNAV per share (in EUR)

12.97

11.11

1.86

16.7

3

REIT metrics

REIT equity ratio

47.7

48.2

-0.5

-1.0

Share information

Shares issued (pieces)

35,155,938

35,155,938

0

0.0

Average number of shares within the

35,155,938

32,461,505

2,694,433

8.3

reporting period (pieces)

Market cap (in EUR)

523,823,476

555,463,820

-31,640,344

-5.7

Share price (in EUR)

14.90

15.80

-0.90

-5.7

Portfolio key figures

Number of assets

172

161

11

6.8

Rental space (in sqm)

988,862

899,852

89,010

9.9

Annualised rent (in TEUR)

68,476

63,050

5,426

8.6

Initial yield (in %)

10.4

10.5

-0.1

-1.2

Vacancy rate (in %)

11.2

9.9

1.2

12.3

WALT (in years)

5.6

5.4

0.2

3.3

4

Quarterly statement for the period from 1 October 2020 to 30 June 2021

The following interim statement of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (hereinafter also referred to as "Deutsche Konsum" or "Company") describes the significant course of business and the asset, financial and earnings position of the first nine months of the 2020/2021 financial year ("9M 2020/2021"). The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the EU. The interim financial statements have not been audited.

1. The share

Performance of the DKR share remains stable

During the reporting period, the DKR share moved predominantly in a corridor between EUR 14.90 and EUR 16.20. On an intraday basis, the share reached its high in the reporting period at EUR 16.551, and its low stood at EUR 14.702. The renewed order of a nationwide lockdown at the beginning of November 2020 and the tightening of contact restrictions immediately before Christmas last year did not have a noticeable negative impact on the share price, but the ongoing vaccination campaign and the increasing openings in the spring of 2021 also did not have a sustained positive effect on the share price so far. On 30 June 2021, the share price was EUR 14.90, 5.7% lower than at the beginning of the current financial year (30 Sep- tember 2020: EUR 15.80).3

Compared to the end of the first nine months of the 2019/2020 financial year, the share price fell by 15.6% in the current reporting period (30 June 2020: EUR 17.65).4 The Company's market capitalisation remained constant at over EUR 500 million, which puts DKR in the focus of both institutional and retail in- vestors. The tradeability of the share was always good during the reporting period.

  • Variable price Xetra on 17 December 2020.
    2 Closing price Xetra on 25 June 2021.
    3 Closing prices Xetra.
    4 Closing prices Xetra.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Konsum REIT AG published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 04:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
