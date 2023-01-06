Advanced search
    DKG   DE000A14KRD3

DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT-AG

(DKG)
Potsdam tax office casts doubt on REIT status - DKR will appeal all legal remedies

01/06/2023 | 08:01am EST
EQS-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Statement
Potsdam tax office casts doubt on REIT status - DKR will appeal all legal remedies

06.01.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Potsdam tax office casts doubt on REIT status - DKR will appeal all legal remedies

Potsdam, 6 January 2023 - A few days ago, Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) received tax assessment notices for the years 2016 to 2020 and advance payment notices for the years 2022 and 2023 from the Potsdam tax office. These show that the tax authorities do not currently recognise the Company's exemption from corporation and trade tax. Tax assessment notices for the year 2021 are currently still outstanding.

The reason given by the tax authorities is that, in their opinion, the free float ratio of at least 25% required for REIT status could have not been present at the time of listing in the year 2015. The Company has already commented on this in detail in the annual financial statements for the 2021/2022 financial year and has already recognised tax provisions as a precaution.

As the tax assessment notices are not yet final, the Company will appeal against the tax assessment notices and has mandated a renowned German law firm to do so. This law firm has already prepared an expert opinion on the facts of the case, which expresses considerable doubts about the assessment of the tax authorities. Therefore, the Company assumes that there is a high probability that it will prevail in a possible tax dispute and therefore continues to act like a REIT.

Based on the notices issued, DKR is obliged until further notice to pay income taxes (incl. interest) totalling EUR 6.4 million for the tax years 2016 to 2020, of which provisions of EUR 3.6 million have already been made. For subsequent years, the Company must initially make advance tax payments on an ongoing basis.

Based on the view currently taken by the tax authorities, there may be tax-reducing effects for certain current and former shareholders with regard to their income from dividends or share sales. In this respect, DKR recommends that its current and former shareholders seek tax advice, if necessary.

About Deutsche Konsum
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company focusing on German retail properties for everyday goods in established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local retail properties with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the lifting of hidden reserves.

The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.
 

Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Christian Hellmuth
CFO
E-Mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Phone: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 – 517


06.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Straße 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076520
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
EQS News ID: 1529525

 
End of News EQS News Service

1529525  06.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1529525&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
