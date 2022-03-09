Log in
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
Bamboo Airways signs maintenance deal with Lufthansa Technik,

03/09/2022 | 09:54am EST
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's Bamboo Airways said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lufthansa Technik AG for the provision of aircraft engine maintenance service, two weeks after it launched its first commercial flight between Vietnam and Europe.

The MoU worth 100 million euros ($110 million) would also pave the way for Lufthansa Technik to supply materials for the airline's fleets of Boeing 787 and Airbus A320 aircraft, the company said in a statement.

Bamboo Airways will sign another MoU with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance for engine maintenance service on Thursday, it added.

The airline launched its first commercial flight between Hanoi and Frankfurt late last month, and plans to operate on the Hanoi-London route from March 22, it said.

($1 = 0.9065 euros)

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 9.09% 3.67 Real-time Quote.-13.07%
AIRBUS SE 9.68% 103.12 Real-time Quote.-16.22%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 10.88% 6.519 Delayed Quote.-4.66%
THE BOEING COMPANY 4.75% 181.6199 Delayed Quote.-15.97%
