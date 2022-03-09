Bamboo Airways signs maintenance deal with Lufthansa Technik,

The MoU worth 100 million euros ($110 million) would also pave the way for Lufthansa Technik to supply materials for the airline's fleets of Boeing 787 and Airbus A320 aircraft, the company said in a statement.

Bamboo Airways will sign another MoU with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance for engine maintenance service on Thursday, it added.

The airline launched its first commercial flight between Hanoi and Frankfurt late last month, and plans to operate on the Hanoi-London route from March 22, it said.

($1 = 0.9065 euros)

