  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:39 2022-07-15 am EDT
6.126 EUR   +6.93%
03:31pBoeing set to ignite sweltering Farnborough Airshow
RE
09:21aBoeing aims to ignite Farnborough Airshow under record heat
RE
07:42aDelta to announce deal for 100 Boeing MAX 10 planes - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing set to ignite sweltering Farnborough Airshow

07/17/2022 | 03:31pm EDT
* Delta to announce deal for 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 - sources

* Lufthansa to firm up deal for 10 Boeing freighters - sources

* Boeing 'very close' to resuming 787 deliveries - executive

* Cancelling 737 MAX 10 not a high probability - executive (Adds Etihad freighters, context paragraphs 11-12)

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 17 (Reuters) - Boeing will seek to shore up its troubled 737 MAX 10 and 777X jetliners with orders officially worth over $15 billion from Delta Air Lines and Lufthansa this week, as the aerospace industry swelters at its largest event since COVID-19.

Industry sources said the U.S. planemaker, struggling to maintain a grip on its duopoly with Europe's Airbus, would strike early at the Farnborough Airshow, which opens on Monday, after months of talks on its largest 737 with Delta.

Reuters first reported in March that Delta was discussing buying 100 MAX 10 and reported last week that the airline was in talks to order around 12 more Airbus A220s in a deal likely be announced on Tuesday.

Germany's Lufthansa is likely to firm up a deal for around 10 large Boeing freighters, including seven of the recently launched cargo version of the 777X, sources said.

None of the parties commented ahead of the show, which is going ahead despite an emergency weather warning and transport disruption caused by forecasts for record high temperatures.

As Britain melts, aerospace firms will do their best to show civil demand is intact after the worst downturn in their history. Rising defence spending will also be in focus as the industry gathers under the shadow of war in Ukraine.

Boeing unveiled broadly stable civil airplane forecasts on Sunday.

Even so, many of the deals will be provisional ones or formal signings of business already in the works, and virtually all will be packaged as contributions to lower emissions in support of a common goal of net zero by 2050, delegates said.

EasyJet is set to win shareholder approval for a recent deal for 56 Airbus A320neos, placing it on Farnborough's radar. Etihad has firmed up an order for seven A350 freighters, though it is unclear whether these will be unveiled at the show.

Poland's LOT is studying proposals from existing suppliers Boeing and Embraer as well Airbus and engine firms, but will not make a decision at the show, a person close to the talks said, denying a report that the airline had already picked Airbus.

Demand for jets peaked in 2016 but remained buoyant until the pandemic crippled air transport. Now, travel is rebounding, passengers face long lines and some jets are back in demand.

Yet, apart from Delta's expected MAX purchase, the big-ticket orders that dominated past events are rarer as airlines repair balance sheets weakened by COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Airbus and Boeing officials flew to India ahead of the show chasing a potential $50 billion blockbuster from Air India owner Tata Group. It is studying 200-300 narrowbodies and 30-70 wide-bodies split between suppliers, but hopes of a sizzling order to match this week's temperature are on hold for now, sources said.

That means most attention will be on the MAX 10 and 777X which Boeing plans to fly in a scaled-down Farnborough display.

MAJOR HEADACHES

Both airplanes are the source of major headaches as Boeing wrestles with regulatory problems in the wake of a two-year safety crisis triggered by crashes of a smaller MAX.

Boeing has a December deadline to win approval for the 737 MAX 10 - the largest member of its single-aisle family - or meet new cockpit alerting requirements, unless Congress waives it.

Chief Executive Dave Calhoun has said Boeing could be forced to cancel the 737 MAX 10 - a move that could have repercussions across the industry including for rival Airbus, reluctant to be dragged into a race to develop new jets too soon.

However, the head of Boeing's commercial division, Stan Deal, told reporters on Sunday that cancelling the MAX 10, which analysts say is needed to compete with strong sales of the Airbus A321neo, is "not a high probability path".

Boeing is also close to delivering its first 787 in a year after a spate of regulatory and production problems, Deal said.

Aerospace leaders will also be under pressure this week to address concerns over supply chains and a spike in inflation that raise questions over both input costs and consumer demand.

Current market leader Airbus is sticking with plans to raise single-aisle A320neo output to 75 jets a month in 2025 from 50 now, but some suppliers fear supply chains may not keep up. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, David Shepardson, Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Potter and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 4.12% 103.72 Real-time Quote.-7.69%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 6.93% 6.126 Delayed Quote.-0.87%
EASYJET PLC 2.66% 374.1 Delayed Quote.-32.72%
EMBRAER S.A. -0.36% 11.16 Delayed Quote.-55.04%
THE BOEING COMPANY 0.40% 147.74 Delayed Quote.-26.91%
Financials
Sales 2022 29 476 M 29 744 M 29 744 M
Net income 2022 105 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2022 10 049 M 10 141 M 10 141 M
P/E ratio 2022 83,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 324 M 7 390 M 7 390 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 104 034
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 6,13 €
Average target price 6,94 €
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-0.87%7 390
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.41%24 005
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-23.00%19 205
AIR CHINA LIMITED19.67%18 984
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-3.64%15 186
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.30%13 923