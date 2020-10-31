Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Climate activists disrupt opening of new Berlin airport

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/31/2020 | 12:11pm EDT

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Climate activists sought to disrupt the long-delayed opening of Berlin's new airport on Saturday, one gluing himself to the door of a plane, others scaling the terminal to hang placards and many crowding the building dressed as penguins.

The opening of the Berlin-Brandenburg Willy Brandt airport - to be known by its BER code - comes as the global aviation industry struggles with a dearth of travellers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Construction on the new airport began in 2006 and it was originally due to open in 2011. But construction problems and technical issues saw the date pushed back repeatedly, a major embarrassment that dented Germany's reputation for efficiency.

The delays left Berlin relying on two outdated and crowded Cold War-era airports: Tegel, which served the west of the city, and Schoenefeld, which was once Communist East Berlin's airport and which has been integrated into the new facility.

"The time for jokes about the BER must be over now," said Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer, adding that the country needed to start a new "economic miracle" like the one seen in Germany after World War Two to recover from the pandemic.

The first plane to land was an Easyjet flight, a special service that took off from Tegel on the other side of the city. That airport will close next weekend. A Lufthansa plane landed minutes later.

Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr told a news conference the crisis in the industry would last a long time: "We must be realistic. It will take until the middle of the decade at the earliest until we reach the level of 2019 again."

A video distributed by the Extinction Rebellion environmental group showed a protester gluing himself to the door of a Pegasus plane, while other demonstrators hung a sign from the steps to the plane reading: "We want to live".

Earlier, dozens of activists - many dressed in penguin suits - protested inside and outside the new airport carrying signs with slogans like "Flying is so yesterday" and "BER opening cancelled due to the climate crisis".

Berlin's airports expect just 10 million passengers to land in the German capital this year, compared with 36 million last year. BER's current capacity is 40 million.

Because of the pandemic, Easyjet is cutting its fleet based in Berlin to 18 planes from 34 and cutting 418 out of around 1,500 employees, while another 320 staff will work shorter hours until next June.

The crisis is also increasing the financial woes of the new airport, which is owned by the federal government and the states of Berlin and Brandenburg, and cost nearly 6 billion euros ($7.1 billion), roughly three times the initial budget. (Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by James Drummond and Christina Fincher)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 1.80% 7.372 Delayed Quote.-55.08%
EASYJET PLC 2.16% 505.8 Delayed Quote.-64.49%
FRAPORT AG -0.89% 31.02 Delayed Quote.-59.07%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 1.20% 11.825 Delayed Quote.-19.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
12:17pClimate activists disrupt opening of new Berlin airport
RE
12:11pClimate activists disrupt opening of new Berlin airport
RE
10/30BRACE FOR TAKE OFF : Berlin's much-delayed airport to open in industry crisis
RE
10/30DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
10/30DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
10/30DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
10/30Air France-KLM warns of bigger losses amid lockdowns
RE
10/30Air France-KLM warns of bigger losses amid lockdowns
RE
10/30COVID crisis will result in fewer airline companies - IATA airlines group hea..
RE
10/29DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Special Lufthansa flight to BER opening
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 118 M 18 769 M 18 769 M
Net income 2020 -5 250 M -6 114 M -6 114 M
Net Debt 2020 11 969 M 13 938 M 13 938 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 407 M 5 135 M 5 131 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 129 356
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,57 €
Last Close Price 7,37 €
Spread / Highest target 91,3%
Spread / Average Target -24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christina Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-55.08%5 135
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.61%19 537
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.17%15 507
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.79%13 053
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-22.71%11 337
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-61.56%9 853
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group