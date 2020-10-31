Climate activists disrupt opening of new Berlin airport

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Climate activists sought to
disrupt the long-delayed opening of Berlin's new airport on
Saturday, one gluing himself to the door of a plane, others
scaling the terminal to hang placards and many crowding the
building dressed as penguins.
The opening of the Berlin-Brandenburg Willy Brandt airport -
to be known by its BER code - comes as the global aviation
industry struggles with a dearth of travellers due to the
coronavirus pandemic.
Construction on the new airport began in 2006 and it was
originally due to open in 2011. But construction problems and
technical issues saw the date pushed back repeatedly, a major
embarrassment that dented Germany's reputation for efficiency.
The delays left Berlin relying on two outdated and crowded
Cold War-era airports: Tegel, which served the west of the city,
and Schoenefeld, which was once Communist East Berlin's airport
and which has been integrated into the new facility.
"The time for jokes about the BER must be over now," said
Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer, adding that the country
needed to start a new "economic miracle" like the one seen in
Germany after World War Two to recover from the pandemic.
The first plane to land was an Easyjet flight, a
special service that took off from Tegel on the other side of
the city. That airport will close next weekend. A Lufthansa
plane landed minutes later.
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr told a news conference the
crisis in the industry would last a long time: "We must be
realistic. It will take until the middle of the decade at the
earliest until we reach the level of 2019 again."
A video distributed by the Extinction Rebellion
environmental group showed a protester gluing himself to the
door of a Pegasus plane, while other demonstrators hung a sign
from the steps to the plane reading: "We want to live".
Earlier, dozens of activists - many dressed in penguin suits
- protested inside and outside the new airport carrying signs
with slogans like "Flying is so yesterday" and "BER opening
cancelled due to the climate crisis".
Berlin's airports expect just 10 million passengers to land
in the German capital this year, compared with 36 million last
year. BER's current capacity is 40 million.
Because of the pandemic, Easyjet is cutting its fleet based
in Berlin to 18 planes from 34 and cutting 418 out of around
1,500 employees, while another 320 staff will work shorter hours
until next June.
The crisis is also increasing the financial woes of the new
airport, which is owned by the federal government and the states
of Berlin and Brandenburg, and cost nearly 6 billion euros ($7.1
billion), roughly three times the initial budget.
(Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Emma
Thomasson;
Editing by James Drummond and Christina Fincher)