DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release -2-

01/05/2021
|            |                     |                     |*Total* |17,973|3.01 %| 
|            |                     |                     |        |  ,413|      | 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ 
|Name               | % of voting| % of voting|   Total of both| 
|                   |  rights (if|      rights| (if at least 5%| 
|                   | at least 3%|     through|        or more)| 
|                   |    or more)| instruments|                | 
|                   |            |(if at least|                | 
|                   |            | 5% or more)|                | 
+-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ 
|-Société Générale  |           %|           %|               %| 
|S.A.               |            |            |                | 
+-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ 
|-Société Générale  |           %|           %|               %| 
|Effekten GmbH      |            |            |                | 
+-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ 
|-SG Issuer S.A.    |           %|           %|               %| 
+-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ 
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* 
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 
sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) 
 
Date of general meeting: 
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|04 Jan 2021| 
+-----------+ 
 
2021-01-05 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Deutsche Lufthansa AG 
          Venloer Str. 151-153 
          50672 Cologne 
          Germany 
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1158226 2021-01-05

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2021 08:13 ET (13:13 GMT)

