DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release -2

| | | |*Total* |17,973|3.01 %|
| | | | | ,413| |
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
+-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+
|Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both|
| | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%|
| | at least 3%| through| or more)|
| | or more)| instruments| |
| | |(if at least| |
| | | 5% or more)| |
+-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+
|-Société Générale | %| %| %|
|S.A. | | | |
+-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+
|-Société Générale | %| %| %|
|Effekten GmbH | | | |
+-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+
|-SG Issuer S.A. | %| %| %|
+-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1
sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
| %| %| %|
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
++
||
++
Date
+-----------+
|04 Jan 2021|
+-----------+
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
