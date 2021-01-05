DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release -2

| | | |*Total* |17,973|3.01 %| | | | | | ,413| | +------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| | |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuer (1.). | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the | | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |Name | % of voting| % of voting| Total of both| | | rights (if| rights| (if at least 5%| | | at least 3%| through| or more)| | | or more)| instruments| | | | |(if at least| | | | | 5% or more)| | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |-Société Générale | %| %| %| |S.A. | | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |-Société Générale | %| %| %| |Effekten GmbH | | | | +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ |-SG Issuer S.A. | %| %| %| +-------------------+------------+------------+----------------+ *9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both| | rights| instruments| | +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | %| %| %| +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ *10. Other explanatory remarks:* ++ || ++ Date +-----------+ |04 Jan 2021| +-----------+ 2021-01-05 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Venloer Str. 151-153 50672 Cologne Germany Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations End of News DGAP News Service 1158226 2021-01-05

