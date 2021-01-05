DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
2021-01-05 / 14:13
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of
EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+------------------------------+---------------------+
|Name: |Deutsche Lufthansa AG|
+------------------------------+---------------------+
|Street: |Venloer Str. 151-153 |
+------------------------------+---------------------+
|Postal code: |50672 |
+------------------------------+---------------------+
|City: |Cologne |
| |Germany |
+------------------------------+---------------------+
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 |
+------------------------------+---------------------+
*2. Reason for notification*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Other reason: |
| |non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 |
| |para. 1 WpHG |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
+-------------------------------------------------+
|Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. |
|City of registered office, country: Paris, France|
+-------------------------------------------------+
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
+-----------+
|29 Dec 2020|
+-----------+
*6. Total positions*
+--------------+-----------+------------+----------+-----------+
| |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total|
| | rights| rights| both in %| number of|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting|
| | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights|
| | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41|
| | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG|
+--------------+-----------+------------+----------+-----------+
|New | 0.85 %| 4.18 %| 5.02 %|597,742,822|
+--------------+-----------+------------+----------+-----------+
|Previous | 0 %| 0 %| 0 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
+--------------+-----------+------------+----------+-----------+
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|DE0008232125| 5,056,739| 0| 0.85 %| 0.00 %|
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
|*Total* | 5,056,739 | 0.85 % |
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or |Voting|Voting|
|instrument |maturity date |conversion period |rights|rights|
| | | |absolu| in %|
| | | | te| |
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+
|Right to |N/A |N/A |3,419,|0.57 %|
|recall lent | | | 286| |
|securities | | | | |
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+
|Listed Call |18.06.2021-17.12.2021|Until |670,00|0.11 %|
|Options | |18.06.2021-17.12.2021| 0| |
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+
|Certificates|08.01.2021-18.03.2022|08.01.2021-18.03.2022|1,515,|0.25 %|
| | | | 364| |
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+
|Convertible |17.11.2025 |17.11.2025 |1,388,|0.23 %|
|Bonds | | | 889| |
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+
| | |*Total* |6,993,|1.17 %|
| | | | 539| |
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or |Cash or |Voting|Voting|
|instrument |maturity date |conversion period |physical|rights|rights|
| | | |settleme|absolu| in %|
| | | |nt | te| |
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+
|OTC Call |03.01.2025 |03.01.2025 |Cash | 2,450| 0.00%|
|Options on | | | | | %|
|Basket | | | | | |
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+
|OTC Call |03.01.2033 |Until 03.01.2033 |Cash |260,43| 0.04%|
|Options on | | | | 3| %|
|Basket | | | | | |
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+
|Contracts |N/A |N/A |Cash |279,21| 0.05%|
|For | | | | 1| %|
|Difference | | | | | |
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+
|Certificates|19.03.2021-31.12.2030|19.03.2021-31.12.2030|Cash |508,51| 0.09%|
| | | | | 8| %|
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+
|Certificates|03.01.2033 |Until 03.01.2033 |Cash |91,169| 0.02%|
| | | | | | %|
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+
|OTC Call |15.01.2021-03.01.2033|Until |Cash |4,939,| 0.83%|
|Options | |15.01.2021-03.01.2033| | 231| %|
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+
|OTC Call |19.03.2021-17.12.2021|19.03.2021-17.12.2021|Cash |561,65| 0.09%|
|Options | | | | 8| %|
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+
|OTC Put |15.01.2021-03.01.2033|Until |Cash |1,532,| 0.26%|
|Options | |15.01.2021-03.01.2033| | 132| %|
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+
|OTC Put |19.03.2021-17.12.2021|19.03.2021-17.12.2021|Cash |330,05| 0.06%|
|Options | | | | 6| %|
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+
|Listed Put |19.03.2021-15.12.2023|Until |Physical|3,202,| 0.54%|
|Options | |19.03.2021-15.12.2023| | 100| %|
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+
|Listed Call |15.01.2021-03.01.2033|Until |Cash |3,882,| 0.65%|
|Warrants | |15.01.2021-03.01.2033| | 075| %|
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+
|Listed Call |19.03.2021-03.01.2025|19.03.2021-03.01.2025|Cash |522,19| 0.09%|
|Warrants | | | | 2| %|
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+
|Listed Put |15.01.2021-03.01.2033|Until |Cash |1,532,| 0.26%|
|Warrants | |15.01.2021-03.01.2033| | 132| %|
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+
|Listed Put |19.03.2021-17.12.2021|Until |Cash |330,05| 0.06%|
|Warrants | |19.03.2021-17.12.2021| | 6| %|
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+
