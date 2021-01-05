DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-01-05 / 14:13 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification of Major Holdings* *1. Details of issuer* +------------------------------+---------------------+ |Name: |Deutsche Lufthansa AG| +------------------------------+---------------------+ |Street: |Venloer Str. 151-153 | +------------------------------+---------------------+ |Postal code: |50672 | +------------------------------+---------------------+ |City: |Cologne | | |Germany | +------------------------------+---------------------+ |Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 | +------------------------------+---------------------+ *2. Reason for notification* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of instruments | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Change of breakdown of voting rights | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Other reason: | | |non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 | | |para. 1 WpHG | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* +-------------------------------------------------+ |Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. | |City of registered office, country: Paris, France| +-------------------------------------------------+ *4. Names of shareholder(s)* holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. ++ || ++ *5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* +-----------+ |29 Dec 2020| +-----------+ *6. Total positions* +--------------+-----------+------------+----------+-----------+ | |% of voting| % of voting| Total of| Total| | | rights| rights| both in %| number of| | |attached to| through| (7.a. +| voting| | | shares| instruments| 7.b.)| rights| | | (total of| (total of| |pursuant to| | | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | Sec. 41| | | | 7.b.2)| | WpHG| +--------------+-----------+------------+----------+-----------+ |New | 0.85 %| 4.18 %| 5.02 %|597,742,822| +--------------+-----------+------------+----------+-----------+ |Previous | 0 %| 0 %| 0 %| /| |notification | | | | | +--------------+-----------+------------+----------+-----------+ *7. Details on total positions* *a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |ISIN | Absolute | In % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ | | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect| | | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| | | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |DE0008232125| 5,056,739| 0| 0.85 %| 0.00 %| +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ |*Total* | 5,056,739 | 0.85 % | +------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ *b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* +------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+ |Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or |Voting|Voting| |instrument |maturity date |conversion period |rights|rights| | | | |absolu| in %| | | | | te| | +------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+ |Right to |N/A |N/A |3,419,|0.57 %| |recall lent | | | 286| | |securities | | | | | +------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+ |Listed Call |18.06.2021-17.12.2021|Until |670,00|0.11 %| |Options | |18.06.2021-17.12.2021| 0| | +------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+ |Certificates|08.01.2021-18.03.2022|08.01.2021-18.03.2022|1,515,|0.25 %| | | | | 364| | +------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+ |Convertible |17.11.2025 |17.11.2025 |1,388,|0.23 %| |Bonds | | | 889| | +------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+ | | |*Total* |6,993,|1.17 %| | | | | 539| | +------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+ *b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* +------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ |Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or |Cash or |Voting|Voting| |instrument |maturity date |conversion period |physical|rights|rights| | | | |settleme|absolu| in %| | | | |nt | te| | +------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ |OTC Call |03.01.2025 |03.01.2025 |Cash | 2,450| 0.00%| |Options on | | | | | %| |Basket | | | | | | +------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ |OTC Call |03.01.2033 |Until 03.01.2033 |Cash |260,43| 0.04%| |Options on | | | | 3| %| |Basket | | | | | | +------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ |Contracts |N/A |N/A |Cash |279,21| 0.05%| |For | | | | 1| %| |Difference | | | | | | +------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ |Certificates|19.03.2021-31.12.2030|19.03.2021-31.12.2030|Cash |508,51| 0.09%| | | | | | 8| %| +------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ |Certificates|03.01.2033 |Until 03.01.2033 |Cash |91,169| 0.02%| | | | | | | %| +------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ |OTC Call |15.01.2021-03.01.2033|Until |Cash |4,939,| 0.83%| |Options | |15.01.2021-03.01.2033| | 231| %| +------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ |OTC Call |19.03.2021-17.12.2021|19.03.2021-17.12.2021|Cash |561,65| 0.09%| |Options | | | | 8| %| +------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ |OTC Put |15.01.2021-03.01.2033|Until |Cash |1,532,| 0.26%| |Options | |15.01.2021-03.01.2033| | 132| %| +------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ |OTC Put |19.03.2021-17.12.2021|19.03.2021-17.12.2021|Cash |330,05| 0.06%| |Options | | | | 6| %| +------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ |Listed Put |19.03.2021-15.12.2023|Until |Physical|3,202,| 0.54%| |Options | |19.03.2021-15.12.2023| | 100| %| +------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ |Listed Call |15.01.2021-03.01.2033|Until |Cash |3,882,| 0.65%| |Warrants | |15.01.2021-03.01.2033| | 075| %| +------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ |Listed Call |19.03.2021-03.01.2025|19.03.2021-03.01.2025|Cash |522,19| 0.09%| |Warrants | | | | 2| %| +------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ |Listed Put |15.01.2021-03.01.2033|Until |Cash |1,532,| 0.26%| |Warrants | |15.01.2021-03.01.2033| | 132| %| +------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ |Listed Put |19.03.2021-17.12.2021|Until |Cash |330,05| 0.06%| |Warrants | |19.03.2021-17.12.2021| | 6| %| +------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+

January 05, 2021