DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/05/2021 | 08:14am EST
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG 
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG 
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide 
distribution 
 
2021-01-05 / 14:13 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of 
EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------------+---------------------+ 
|Name:                         |Deutsche Lufthansa AG| 
+------------------------------+---------------------+ 
|Street:                       |Venloer Str. 151-153 | 
+------------------------------+---------------------+ 
|Postal code:                  |50672                | 
+------------------------------+---------------------+ 
|City:                         |Cologne              | 
|                              |Germany              | 
+------------------------------+---------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 | 
+------------------------------+---------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights           | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of instruments                         | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights                        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Other reason:                                               | 
| |non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 | 
| |para. 1 WpHG                                                | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+-------------------------------------------------+ 
|Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.              | 
|City of registered office, country: Paris, France| 
+-------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|29 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+--------------+-----------+------------+----------+-----------+ 
|              |% of voting| % of voting|  Total of|      Total| 
|              |     rights|      rights| both in %|  number of| 
|              |attached to|     through|   (7.a. +|     voting| 
|              |     shares| instruments|     7.b.)|     rights| 
|              |  (total of|   (total of|          |pursuant to| 
|              |      7.a.)|     7.b.1 +|          |    Sec. 41| 
|              |           |      7.b.2)|          |       WpHG| 
+--------------+-----------+------------+----------+-----------+ 
|New           |     0.85 %|      4.18 %|    5.02 %|597,742,822| 
+--------------+-----------+------------+----------+-----------+ 
|Previous      |        0 %|         0 %|       0 %|          /| 
|notification  |           |            |          |           | 
+--------------+-----------+------------+----------+-----------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|ISIN        |        Absolute        |          In %          | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|            |     Direct|    Indirect|     Direct|    Indirect| 
|            |   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|   (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34| 
|            |      WpHG)|       WpHG)|      WpHG)|       WpHG)| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|DE0008232125|  5,056,739|           0|     0.85 %|      0.00 %| 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
|*Total*     |       5,056,739        |         0.85 %         | 
+------------+-----------+------------+-----------+------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+ 
|Type of     |Expiration or        |Exercise or          |Voting|Voting| 
|instrument  |maturity date        |conversion period    |rights|rights| 
|            |                     |                     |absolu|  in %| 
|            |                     |                     |    te|      | 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+ 
|Right to    |N/A                  |N/A                  |3,419,|0.57 %| 
|recall lent |                     |                     |   286|      | 
|securities  |                     |                     |      |      | 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+ 
|Listed Call |18.06.2021-17.12.2021|Until                |670,00|0.11 %| 
|Options     |                     |18.06.2021-17.12.2021|     0|      | 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+ 
|Certificates|08.01.2021-18.03.2022|08.01.2021-18.03.2022|1,515,|0.25 %| 
|            |                     |                     |   364|      | 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+ 
|Convertible |17.11.2025           |17.11.2025           |1,388,|0.23 %| 
|Bonds       |                     |                     |   889|      | 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+ 
|            |                     |*Total*              |6,993,|1.17 %| 
|            |                     |                     |   539|      | 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+------+------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ 
|Type of     |Expiration or        |Exercise or          |Cash or |Voting|Voting| 
|instrument  |maturity date        |conversion period    |physical|rights|rights| 
|            |                     |                     |settleme|absolu|  in %| 
|            |                     |                     |nt      |    te|      | 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ 
|OTC Call    |03.01.2025           |03.01.2025           |Cash    | 2,450| 0.00%| 
|Options on  |                     |                     |        |      |     %| 
|Basket      |                     |                     |        |      |      | 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ 
|OTC Call    |03.01.2033           |Until 03.01.2033     |Cash    |260,43| 0.04%| 
|Options on  |                     |                     |        |     3|     %| 
|Basket      |                     |                     |        |      |      | 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ 
|Contracts   |N/A                  |N/A                  |Cash    |279,21| 0.05%| 
|For         |                     |                     |        |     1|     %| 
|Difference  |                     |                     |        |      |      | 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ 
|Certificates|19.03.2021-31.12.2030|19.03.2021-31.12.2030|Cash    |508,51| 0.09%| 
|            |                     |                     |        |     8|     %| 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ 
|Certificates|03.01.2033           |Until 03.01.2033     |Cash    |91,169| 0.02%| 
|            |                     |                     |        |      |     %| 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ 
|OTC Call    |15.01.2021-03.01.2033|Until                |Cash    |4,939,| 0.83%| 
|Options     |                     |15.01.2021-03.01.2033|        |   231|     %| 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ 
|OTC Call    |19.03.2021-17.12.2021|19.03.2021-17.12.2021|Cash    |561,65| 0.09%| 
|Options     |                     |                     |        |     8|     %| 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ 
|OTC Put     |15.01.2021-03.01.2033|Until                |Cash    |1,532,| 0.26%| 
|Options     |                     |15.01.2021-03.01.2033|        |   132|     %| 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ 
|OTC Put     |19.03.2021-17.12.2021|19.03.2021-17.12.2021|Cash    |330,05| 0.06%| 
|Options     |                     |                     |        |     6|     %| 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ 
|Listed Put  |19.03.2021-15.12.2023|Until                |Physical|3,202,| 0.54%| 
|Options     |                     |19.03.2021-15.12.2023|        |   100|     %| 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ 
|Listed Call |15.01.2021-03.01.2033|Until                |Cash    |3,882,| 0.65%| 
|Warrants    |                     |15.01.2021-03.01.2033|        |   075|     %| 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ 
|Listed Call |19.03.2021-03.01.2025|19.03.2021-03.01.2025|Cash    |522,19| 0.09%| 
|Warrants    |                     |                     |        |     2|     %| 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ 
|Listed Put  |15.01.2021-03.01.2033|Until                |Cash    |1,532,| 0.26%| 
|Warrants    |                     |15.01.2021-03.01.2033|        |   132|     %| 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+ 
|Listed Put  |19.03.2021-17.12.2021|Until                |Cash    |330,05| 0.06%| 
|Warrants    |                     |19.03.2021-17.12.2021|        |     6|     %| 
+------------+---------------------+---------------------+--------+------+------+

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2021 08:13 ET (13:13 GMT)

