DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release -2-

04/16/2021 | 10:15am EDT
2021-04-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Lufthansa AG 
              Venloer Str. 151-153 
              50672 Cologne 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1185165 2021-04-16

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2021 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 18 330 M 21 969 M 21 969 M
Net income 2021 -2 168 M -2 598 M -2 598 M
Net Debt 2021 13 669 M 16 383 M 16 383 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 376 M 7 628 M 7 641 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 91 354
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,28 €
Last Close Price 10,67 €
Spread / Highest target 50,0%
Spread / Average Target -31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-1.38%7 628
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.44%29 774
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-1.14%21 426
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.29.76%18 159
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.54%17 342
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED19.26%14 390
