DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-03-24 / 15:50 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Street: Venloer Str. 151-153 Postal code: 50672 City: Cologne Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: Non applying of trading book exemption according to sec.36 para. 1 WpHG 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. City of registered office, country: Paris, France 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 18 March 2021 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.39 % 4.62 % 5.01 % 597,742,822 Previous 0 % 0 % 0 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0008232125 2,311,703 0 0.39 % 0.00 % Total 2,311,703 0.39 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in date period absolute % Right to recall lent N/A N/A 1,212,763 0.20 % securities Listed Call Options 18.06.2021-17.12.2021 Until 624,900 0.10 % 18.06.2021-17.12.2021 Certificates 19.03.2021-17.02.2023 19.03.2021-17.02.2023 1,263,662 0.21 % Convertible Bonds 17.11.2025 17.11.2025 771,605 0.13 % Total 3,872,930 0.65 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights maturity date conversion period settlement absolute in % OTC Call Options on 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Cash 2,614 0.00 % Basket OTC Call Options on 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 288,840 0.05 % Basket Contracts For N/A N/A Cash 1,861,364 0.31 % Difference Certificates 19.03.2021-26.05.2021 19.03.2021-26.05.2021 Cash 478,816 0.08 % Certificates 31.12.2030-03.01.2033 Until Cash 68,635 0.01 % 31.12.2030-03.01.2033 OTC Call Options 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 6,199,864 1.04 % 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 OTC Call Options 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 Cash 600,587 0.10 % OTC Put Options 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 1,184,708 0.20 % 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 OTC Put Options 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 Cash 194,297 0.03 % Listed Put Options 19.03.2021-15.12.2023 Until Physical 5,142,100 0.86 % 19.03.2021-15.12.2023 Listed Call Warrants 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 5,535,929 0.93 % 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Listed Call Warrants 19.03.2021-03.01.2025 19.03.2021-03.01.2025 Cash 333,856 0.06 % Listed Put Warrants 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 1,184,708 0.20 % 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Listed Put Warrants 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 Cash 194,297 0.03 % Equity Linked Swap on 19.04.2021 19.04.2021 Cash 488,000 0.08 % Basket Total 23,758,615 3.97 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) -Société Générale % % % S.A. -Société Générale % % % Effekten GmbH -SG Issuer S.A. % % % 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 22 March 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

