DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/24/2021 | 10:51am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG 
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with 
the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-03-24 / 15:50 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:                           Deutsche Lufthansa AG 
 
 Street:                         Venloer Str. 151-153 
 
 Postal code:                    50672 
 
 City:                           Cologne 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               Non applying of trading book exemption according to sec.36 para. 1 WpHG 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. 
 City of registered office, country: Paris, France 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 18 March 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                               0.39 %                     4.62 %       5.01 %                          597,742,822 
 
 Previous                             0 %                        0 %          0 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE0008232125       2,311,703              0         0.39 %         0.00 % 
 
 Total                   2,311,703                      0.39 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument           Expiration or maturity   Exercise or conversion           Voting rights Voting rights in 
                              date                     period                                absolute                % 
 
 Right to recall lent         N/A                      N/A                                  1,212,763           0.20 % 
 securities 
 
 Listed Call Options          18.06.2021-17.12.2021    Until                                  624,900           0.10 % 
                                                       18.06.2021-17.12.2021 
 
 Certificates                 19.03.2021-17.02.2023    19.03.2021-17.02.2023                1,263,662           0.21 % 
 
 Convertible Bonds            17.11.2025               17.11.2025                             771,605           0.13 % 
 
                                                       Total                                3,872,930           0.65 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument    Expiration or         Exercise or           Cash or physical        Voting rights Voting rights 
                       maturity date         conversion period     settlement                   absolute          in % 
 
 OTC Call Options on   03.01.2025            03.01.2025            Cash                            2,614        0.00 % 
 Basket 
 
 OTC Call Options on   03.01.2033            Until 03.01.2033      Cash                          288,840        0.05 % 
 Basket 
 
 Contracts For         N/A                   N/A                   Cash                        1,861,364        0.31 % 
 Difference 
 
 Certificates          19.03.2021-26.05.2021 19.03.2021-26.05.2021 Cash                          478,816        0.08 % 
 
 Certificates          31.12.2030-03.01.2033 Until                 Cash                           68,635        0.01 % 
                                             31.12.2030-03.01.2033 
 
 OTC Call Options      19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until                 Cash                        6,199,864        1.04 % 
                                             19.03.2021-03.01.2033 
 
 OTC Call Options      19.03.2021-17.12.2021 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 Cash                          600,587        0.10 % 
 
 OTC Put Options       19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until                 Cash                        1,184,708        0.20 % 
                                             19.03.2021-03.01.2033 
 
 OTC Put Options       19.03.2021-17.12.2021 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 Cash                          194,297        0.03 % 
 
 Listed Put Options    19.03.2021-15.12.2023 Until                 Physical                    5,142,100        0.86 % 
                                             19.03.2021-15.12.2023 
 
 Listed Call Warrants  19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until                 Cash                        5,535,929        0.93 % 
                                             19.03.2021-03.01.2033 
 
 Listed Call Warrants  19.03.2021-03.01.2025 19.03.2021-03.01.2025 Cash                          333,856        0.06 % 
 
 Listed Put Warrants   19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until                 Cash                        1,184,708        0.20 % 
                                             19.03.2021-03.01.2033 
 
 Listed Put Warrants   19.03.2021-17.12.2021 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 Cash                          194,297        0.03 % 
 
 Equity Linked Swap on 19.04.2021            19.04.2021            Cash                          488,000        0.08 % 
 Basket 
 
                                                                   Total                      23,758,615        3.97 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name                    % of voting rights (if at    % of voting rights through instruments      Total of both (if at 
                                 least 3% or more)                  (if at least 5% or more)         least 5% or more) 
 
 -Société Générale                               %                                         %                         % 
 S.A. 
 
 -Société Générale                               %                                         %                         % 
 Effekten GmbH 
 
 -SG Issuer S.A.                                 %                                         %                         % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 22 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-24 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Lufthansa AG 
              Venloer Str. 151-153 
              50672 Cologne 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1177946 2021-03-24

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2021 10:50 ET (14:50 GMT)

