DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with
the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-03-24 / 15:50
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Street: Venloer Str. 151-153
Postal code: 50672
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Non applying of trading book exemption according to sec.36 para. 1 WpHG
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France
4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 March 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of
attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights
(total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
7.b.)
New 0.39 % 4.62 % 5.01 % 597,742,822
Previous 0 % 0 % 0 % /
notification
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008232125 2,311,703 0 0.39 % 0.00 %
Total 2,311,703 0.39 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in
date period absolute %
Right to recall lent N/A N/A 1,212,763 0.20 %
securities
Listed Call Options 18.06.2021-17.12.2021 Until 624,900 0.10 %
18.06.2021-17.12.2021
Certificates 19.03.2021-17.02.2023 19.03.2021-17.02.2023 1,263,662 0.21 %
Convertible Bonds 17.11.2025 17.11.2025 771,605 0.13 %
Total 3,872,930 0.65 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights
maturity date conversion period settlement absolute in %
OTC Call Options on 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Cash 2,614 0.00 %
Basket
OTC Call Options on 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 288,840 0.05 %
Basket
Contracts For N/A N/A Cash 1,861,364 0.31 %
Difference
Certificates 19.03.2021-26.05.2021 19.03.2021-26.05.2021 Cash 478,816 0.08 %
Certificates 31.12.2030-03.01.2033 Until Cash 68,635 0.01 %
31.12.2030-03.01.2033
OTC Call Options 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 6,199,864 1.04 %
19.03.2021-03.01.2033
OTC Call Options 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 Cash 600,587 0.10 %
OTC Put Options 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 1,184,708 0.20 %
19.03.2021-03.01.2033
OTC Put Options 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 Cash 194,297 0.03 %
Listed Put Options 19.03.2021-15.12.2023 Until Physical 5,142,100 0.86 %
19.03.2021-15.12.2023
Listed Call Warrants 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 5,535,929 0.93 %
19.03.2021-03.01.2033
Listed Call Warrants 19.03.2021-03.01.2025 19.03.2021-03.01.2025 Cash 333,856 0.06 %
Listed Put Warrants 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until Cash 1,184,708 0.20 %
19.03.2021-03.01.2033
Listed Put Warrants 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 Cash 194,297 0.03 %
Equity Linked Swap on 19.04.2021 19.04.2021 Cash 488,000 0.08 %
Basket
Total 23,758,615 3.97 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other
undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity:
Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at
least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more)
-Société Générale % % %
S.A.
-Société Générale % % %
Effekten GmbH
-SG Issuer S.A. % % %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
22 March 2021
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
1177946 2021-03-24
