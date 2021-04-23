DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-04-23 / 17:12 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mrs Nadia Thiele, Germany, informed us on 19 April 2021 pursuant to section 43 (1) WpHG thereby referring to her notification from 25 March 2021, as follows: 1. Objectives of the acquisition of voting rights (section 43 (1) sentences 1 and 3 WpHG) a) The indirect shareholding of the reporting person in Deutsche Lufthansa AG is attributed to the reporting person as a result of the acquisition of the shares of the deceased Heinz Hermann Thiele in Stella Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH by way of inheritance. The indirect acquisition of the voting rights in Deutsche Lufthansa AG by the reporting person therefore serves neither to implement strategic objectives nor to generate trading profits. b) The reporting person currently does not intend to directly or indirectly obtain further voting rights in Deutsche Lufthansa AG by acquisition or any other way during the next 12 months. c) The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the administration, management or supervisory board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG. d) The reporting person does not intend to make any significant changes to the capital structure of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, especially with regards to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy. 2. Source of funds used for the acquisition of voting rights (section 43 (1) sentence 4 WpHG) Neither equity nor debt was used to acquire the voting rights. The (indirect) acquisition took place by way of inheritance. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-23 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Venloer Str. 151-153 50672 Cologne Germany Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations End of News DGAP News Service =------------

