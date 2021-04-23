Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-PVR : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/23/2021 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG 
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with 
the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-04-23 / 17:12 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Mrs Nadia Thiele, Germany, informed us on 19 April 2021 pursuant to section 43 (1) WpHG thereby referring to her 
notification from 25 March 2021, as follows: 
1. Objectives of the acquisition of voting rights (section 43 (1) sentences 1 and 3 WpHG) 
a) The indirect shareholding of the reporting person in Deutsche Lufthansa AG is attributed to the reporting person as 
a result of the acquisition of the shares of the deceased Heinz Hermann Thiele in Stella Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH by 
way of inheritance. The indirect acquisition of the voting rights in Deutsche Lufthansa AG by the reporting person 
therefore serves neither to implement strategic objectives nor to generate trading profits. 
b) The reporting person currently does not intend to directly or indirectly obtain further voting rights in Deutsche 
Lufthansa AG by acquisition or any other way during the next 12 months. 
c) The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the  administration, management or supervisory 
board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG. 
d) The reporting person does not intend to make any significant changes to the capital structure of Deutsche Lufthansa 
AG, especially with regards to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy. 
2. Source of funds used for the acquisition of voting rights (section 43 (1) sentence 4 WpHG) 
Neither equity nor debt was used to acquire the voting rights. The (indirect) acquisition took place by way of 
inheritance. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-23 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Lufthansa AG 
              Venloer Str. 151-153 
              50672 Cologne 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1188011 2021-04-23

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1188011&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2021 11:12 ET (15:12 GMT)

All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
11:13aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of the WpHG [..
EQ
11:13aDGAP-PVR  : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 43, Section 2 of..
DJ
05:37aLUFTHANSA AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux is Neutral
MD
04/21DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG
PU
04/21DGAP-PVR  : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release -2-
DJ
04/21DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
04/21LUFTHANSA AG  : Barclays reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
04/20DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Brussels Airlines wants to thank corona heroes
AQ
04/19INSIDE BRUSSELS AIRLINES : preparing for our gradual summer relaunch
AQ
04/16DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA  : Lufthansa to continue feeder flight agreement with Condor ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 485 M 22 293 M 22 293 M
Net income 2021 -2 169 M -2 616 M -2 616 M
Net Debt 2021 13 637 M 16 446 M 16 446 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 300 M 7 570 M 7 598 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 91 354
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,45 €
Last Close Price 10,54 €
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target -29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-4.11%7 570
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.11.04%28 462
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-2.49%21 482
AIR CHINA LIMITED5.08%17 477
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.17.99%16 512
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED19.48%14 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ