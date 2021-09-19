Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Deutsche -2-

09/19/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. This announcement also contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These non-IFRS measures are presented because the Company believes that they and similar measures are widely used in the markets in which it operates as a means of evaluating a company's operating performance and financing structure. They may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and are not measurements under IFRS or other generally accepted accounting principles. This announcement does not purport to contain all information required to evaluate Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft and/or its respective financial position. Financial information (including percentages) has been rounded according to established commercial standards. Certain market data about Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft included in this announcement is sourced from third party sources. Third party industry publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee of the fairness, quality, accuracy, relevance, completeness or sufficiency of such data. Such research and estimates, and their underlying methodology and assumptions, have not been verified by any independent source for accuracy or completeness and are subject to change without notice. Accordingly, Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft expressly disclaims any responsibility for, or liability in respect of, such information and undue reliance should not be placed on such data. Responsible: Dennis Weber, Head of Investor Relations, Phone +49 69 696 28000

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

19-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Lufthansa AG 
              Venloer Str. 151-153 
              50672 Cologne 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)69 696 28000 
Fax:          +49 (0)69 696 90990 
E-mail:       investor.relations@dlh.de 
Internet:     www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations 
ISIN:         DE0008232125, DE0008232125 
WKN:          823212 
Indices:      MDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market 
              in Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1234377 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1234377 19-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1234377&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 19, 2021 12:43 ET (16:43 GMT)

All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
12:44pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche -2-
DJ
12:44pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Lufthansa AG decides on EUR 2.1 billion capital..
DJ
09/17EXCLUSIVE : Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threat, risk ..
RE
09/16DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Steffen Harbarth new Air Dolomiti CEO
PU
09/16ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las Vegas S..
09/16DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa Trachtencrew takes off
PU
09/15LUFTHANSA AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating
MD
09/15DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa To Add More Flights For Business Travelers
MT
09/15DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa Hires JPMorgan For Potential Stake Sale, IPO of T..
MT
09/15DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa putting on more business flights - CEO
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 612 M 19 477 M 19 477 M
Net income 2021 -2 369 M -2 778 M -2 778 M
Net Debt 2021 12 921 M 15 150 M 15 150 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 907 M 5 761 M 5 754 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 108 072
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 8,21 €
Average target price 8,02 €
Spread / Average Target -2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-24.09%5 761
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.25%25 578
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.88%22 370
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.2.98%14 414
AIR CHINA LIMITED-18.36%14 398
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.44%13 692