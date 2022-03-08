Log in
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
Deutsche Lufthansa AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/08/2022 | 11:13am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.03.2022 / 17:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christina
Last name(s): Foerster

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Lufthansa AG

b) LEI
529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008232125

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 3,440 new shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.820 EUR 10016.22 EUR
5.810 EUR 9987.39 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.815 EUR 20003.61 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


08.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

 
End of News DGAP News Service

73305  08.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1297243&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
