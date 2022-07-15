Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:38 2022-07-15 am EDT
6.215 EUR   +8.48%
09:26aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022: Lufthansa Group returns to profitability and reduces net debt
EQ
06:14aAviation sector faces hiring headache as mechanics shortage looms
RE
07/13Lufthansa to Nix 2,000 Scheduled Flights Through August-end on Ground Handling Woes
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022: Lufthansa Group returns to profitability and reduces net debt

07/15/2022 | 09:26am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Lufthansa AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022: Lufthansa Group returns to profitability and reduces net debt

15-Jul-2022 / 15:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary results for the second quarter of 2022: Lufthansa Group returns to profitability and reduces net debt

The Lufthansa Group significantly increased its revenue in the second quarter of 2022 and generated an operating profit.

On a preliminary and unaudited basis, the Group more than doubled its revenue compared to the previous year. It amounted to approximately 8.5 billion euros in the second quarter (previous year: 3.2 billion euros). The Group's Adjusted EBIT was between 350 and 400 million euros (previous year: -827 million euros). The Group benefited from a continuously strong performance at Lufthansa Cargo. Lufthansa Technik achieved a similarly high result to the first quarter. The result of the Passenger Airlines improved mainly due to a strong rise in yields and a significant increase in loads. Seat load factors were particularly high in premium classes. Despite a positive result at SWISS, however, the Adjusted EBIT of the Passenger Airlines segment remained negative.

The Lufthansa Group achieved a significantly positive Adjusted free cash flow in the second quarter, mainly due to the operating profit and the persistently strong demand for bookings. On a preliminary and unaudited basis, the Adjusted free cash flow amounted to around 2 billion euros (previous year: 382 million euros). Net debt is expected to decrease by a similar amount in the second quarter (March 31, 2022: 8.3 billion euros).

The Group will present its final quarterly results on August 4, 2022.

Responsible: Dennis Weber, Head of Investor Relations, Phone +49 69 69628000

15-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 696 28000
Fax: +49 (0)69 696 90990
E-mail: investor.relations@dlh.de
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations
ISIN: DE0008232125, DE0008232125
WKN: 823212
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1399157

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1399157  15-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399157&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 29 476 M 29 511 M 29 511 M
Net income 2022 105 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2022 10 049 M 10 062 M 10 062 M
P/E ratio 2022 78,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 849 M 6 857 M 6 857 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 104 034
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 5,73 €
Average target price 6,94 €
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-7.30%6 857
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.61%23 946
AIR CHINA LIMITED23.90%19 813
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-23.82%19 001
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.43%15 704
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.05%13 684