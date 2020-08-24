Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 11:10am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.08.2020 / 17:04
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Street: Venloer Str. 151-153
Postal code: 50672
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Non - Application of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Aug 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0,31 % 6,98 % 7,29 % 597742822
Previous notification 0,13 % 2,15 % 2,28 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008232125 0 1835758 0 % 0,31 %
US2515613048 0 7818 0 % 0,001 %
Total 1843576 0,31 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 16988022 2,84 %
Call Warrant 18.07.2023 52402 0,01 %
Swap 17.06.2022 104088 0,02 %
Call Option 16.12.2022 1725000 0,29 %
Future 18.12.2020 112003 0,02 %
    Total 18981515 3,18 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 31.12.2030 Cash 4979108 0,83 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 2577151 0,43 %
Put Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 1697906 0,28 %
Put Option 20.12.2024 Physical 5180804 0,87 %
CFD 22.07.2030 Cash 8319256 1,39 %
      Total 22754225 3,81 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % 5,20 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
21 Aug 2020


24.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1122273  24.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1122273&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
11:10aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
08/21SAFE TRAVEL DURING THE CORONA PANDEM : Lufthansa Group signs EASA Charter
AQ
08/21DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : EU okays 290 million euro Belgian aid for Lufthansa's virus..
RE
08/21LUFTHANSA AG : Berenberg remains a Sell rating
MD
08/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Alibaba, AIA Group, The Estée Lauder
08/20DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa and Vereinigung Cockpit agree on package of short..
AQ
08/20LUFTHANSA AG : UBS reiterates its Sell rating
MD
08/20LUFTHANSA AG : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Sell rating
MD
08/19DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Austrian Airlines execs to pay back bonuses after bailout f..
RE
08/19DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa reaches deal with pilots to cut costs
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 367 M 20 523 M 20 523 M
Net income 2020 -4 885 M -5 773 M -5 773 M
Net Debt 2020 12 038 M 14 226 M 14 226 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,98x
Yield 2020 0,14%
Capitalization 5 153 M 6 070 M 6 089 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 129 356
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 5,60 €
Last Close Price 8,62 €
Spread / Highest target 63,6%
Spread / Average Target -35,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -94,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Martin Koehler Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-47.47%6 070
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-53.37%17 324
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.84%14 683
AIR CHINA LIMITED-32.74%13 643
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-25.76%11 524
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-11.36%10 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group