DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



24.03.2021 / 15:50

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Street: Venloer Str. 151-153 Postal code: 50672 City: Cologne

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Non applying of trading book exemption according to sec.36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 18 March 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.39 % 4.62 % 5.01 % 597,742,822 Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0008232125 2,311,703 0 0.39 % 0.00 % Total 2,311,703 0.39 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 1,212,763 0.20 % Listed Call Options 18.06.2021-17.12.2021 Until 18.06.2021-17.12.2021 624,900 0.10 % Certificates 19.03.2021-17.02.2023 19.03.2021-17.02.2023 1,263,662 0.21 % Convertible Bonds 17.11.2025 17.11.2025 771,605 0.13 % Total 3,872,930 0.65 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Cash 2,614 0.00 % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 288,840 0.05 % Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 1,861,364 0.31 % Certificates 19.03.2021-26.05.2021 19.03.2021-26.05.2021 Cash 478,816 0.08 % Certificates 31.12.2030-03.01.2033 Until 31.12.2030-03.01.2033 Cash 68,635 0.01 % OTC Call Options 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 6,199,864 1.04 % OTC Call Options 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 Cash 600,587 0.10 % OTC Put Options 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 1,184,708 0.20 % OTC Put Options 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 Cash 194,297 0.03 % Listed Put Options 19.03.2021-15.12.2023 Until 19.03.2021-15.12.2023 Physical 5,142,100 0.86 % Listed Call Warrants 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 5,535,929 0.93 % Listed Call Warrants 19.03.2021-03.01.2025 19.03.2021-03.01.2025 Cash 333,856 0.06 % Listed Put Warrants 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 1,184,708 0.20 % Listed Put Warrants 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 Cash 194,297 0.03 % Equity Linked Swap on Basket 19.04.2021 19.04.2021 Cash 488,000 0.08 % Total 23,758,615 3.97 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Société Générale S.A. % % % -Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % % -SG Issuer S.A. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

22 March 2021

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

24.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

