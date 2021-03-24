Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/24/2021 | 10:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.03.2021 / 15:50
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Street: Venloer Str. 151-153
Postal code: 50672
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Non applying of trading book exemption according to sec.36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 March 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.39 % 4.62 % 5.01 % 597,742,822
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008232125 2,311,703 0 0.39 % 0.00 %
Total 2,311,703 0.39 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 1,212,763 0.20 %
Listed Call Options 18.06.2021-17.12.2021 Until 18.06.2021-17.12.2021 624,900 0.10 %
Certificates 19.03.2021-17.02.2023 19.03.2021-17.02.2023 1,263,662 0.21 %
Convertible Bonds 17.11.2025 17.11.2025 771,605 0.13 %
    Total 3,872,930 0.65 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2025 03.01.2025 Cash 2,614 0.00 %
OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 288,840 0.05 %
Contracts For Difference N/A N/A Cash 1,861,364 0.31 %
Certificates 19.03.2021-26.05.2021 19.03.2021-26.05.2021 Cash 478,816 0.08 %
Certificates 31.12.2030-03.01.2033 Until 31.12.2030-03.01.2033 Cash 68,635 0.01 %
OTC Call Options 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 6,199,864 1.04 %
OTC Call Options 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 Cash 600,587 0.10 %
OTC Put Options 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 1,184,708 0.20 %
OTC Put Options 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 Cash 194,297 0.03 %
Listed Put Options 19.03.2021-15.12.2023 Until 19.03.2021-15.12.2023 Physical 5,142,100 0.86 %
Listed Call Warrants 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 5,535,929 0.93 %
Listed Call Warrants 19.03.2021-03.01.2025 19.03.2021-03.01.2025 Cash 333,856 0.06 %
Listed Put Warrants 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Until 19.03.2021-03.01.2033 Cash 1,184,708 0.20 %
Listed Put Warrants 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 19.03.2021-17.12.2021 Cash 194,297 0.03 %
Equity Linked Swap on Basket 19.04.2021 19.04.2021 Cash 488,000 0.08 %
      Total 23,758,615 3.97 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Société Générale S.A. % % %
-Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %
-SG Issuer S.A. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
22 March 2021


24.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1177946  24.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177946&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
10:51aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
10:51aDGAP-PVR  : Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of..
DJ
03:21aON THIS DAY : Germanwings flight crashes, killing 150
AQ
03/22EUROPE : European shares edge higher as autos lead gains, Turkey-exposed banks f..
RE
03/22LUFTHANSA AG  : Sell rating from UBS
MD
03/22LUFTHANSA AG  : Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
MD
03/22European shares edge higher as autos lead gains, Turkey-exposed banks fall
RE
03/19ANALYSIS : Europe's COVID-19 setbacks risk another summer travel washout
RE
03/19Europe's COVID-19 setbacks risk another summer travel washout
RE
03/19British Airways owner IAG raises $1.4 billion to ride out travel turmoil
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 18 609 M 21 998 M 21 998 M
Net income 2021 -2 343 M -2 770 M -2 770 M
Net Debt 2021 13 664 M 16 152 M 16 152 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 414 M 7 612 M 7 582 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 91 354
Free-Float 79,0%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,02 €
Last Close Price 10,73 €
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target -34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -81,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-0.79%8 592
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.13.50%32 426
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-4.58%22 351
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.25.69%19 408
AIR CHINA LIMITED12.95%17 517
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED28.57%15 385
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ