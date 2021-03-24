Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03/24/2021 | 10:51am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
24.03.2021 / 15:50
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Street:
Venloer Str. 151-153
Postal code:
50672
City:
Cologne Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900PH63HYJ86ASW55
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Non applying of trading book exemption according to sec.36 para. 1 WpHG
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. City of registered office, country: Paris, France
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 March 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.39 %
4.62 %
5.01 %
597,742,822
Previous notification
0 %
0 %
0 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0008232125
2,311,703
0
0.39 %
0.00 %
Total
2,311,703
0.39 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right to recall lent securities
N/A
N/A
1,212,763
0.20 %
Listed Call Options
18.06.2021-17.12.2021
Until 18.06.2021-17.12.2021
624,900
0.10 %
Certificates
19.03.2021-17.02.2023
19.03.2021-17.02.2023
1,263,662
0.21 %
Convertible Bonds
17.11.2025
17.11.2025
771,605
0.13 %
Total
3,872,930
0.65 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
OTC Call Options on Basket
03.01.2025
03.01.2025
Cash
2,614
0.00 %
OTC Call Options on Basket
03.01.2033
Until 03.01.2033
Cash
288,840
0.05 %
Contracts For Difference
N/A
N/A
Cash
1,861,364
0.31 %
Certificates
19.03.2021-26.05.2021
19.03.2021-26.05.2021
Cash
478,816
0.08 %
Certificates
31.12.2030-03.01.2033
Until 31.12.2030-03.01.2033
Cash
68,635
0.01 %
OTC Call Options
19.03.2021-03.01.2033
Until 19.03.2021-03.01.2033
Cash
6,199,864
1.04 %
OTC Call Options
19.03.2021-17.12.2021
19.03.2021-17.12.2021
Cash
600,587
0.10 %
OTC Put Options
19.03.2021-03.01.2033
Until 19.03.2021-03.01.2033
Cash
1,184,708
0.20 %
OTC Put Options
19.03.2021-17.12.2021
19.03.2021-17.12.2021
Cash
194,297
0.03 %
Listed Put Options
19.03.2021-15.12.2023
Until 19.03.2021-15.12.2023
Physical
5,142,100
0.86 %
Listed Call Warrants
19.03.2021-03.01.2033
Until 19.03.2021-03.01.2033
Cash
5,535,929
0.93 %
Listed Call Warrants
19.03.2021-03.01.2025
19.03.2021-03.01.2025
Cash
333,856
0.06 %
Listed Put Warrants
19.03.2021-03.01.2033
Until 19.03.2021-03.01.2033
Cash
1,184,708
0.20 %
Listed Put Warrants
19.03.2021-17.12.2021
19.03.2021-17.12.2021
Cash
194,297
0.03 %
Equity Linked Swap on Basket
19.04.2021
19.04.2021
Cash
488,000
0.08 %
Total
23,758,615
3.97 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Société Générale S.A.
%
%
%
-Société Générale Effekten GmbH
%
%
%
-SG Issuer S.A.
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
22 March 2021
