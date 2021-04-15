Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04/15/2021 | 05:35am EDT
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
15.04.2021 / 11:33
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Street:
Venloer Str. 151-153
Postal code:
50672
City:
Cologne Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900PH63HYJ86ASW55
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
09 Apr 2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.14 %
5.04 %
5.19 %
597,742,822
Previous notification
0.21 %
4.87 %
5.08 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2515613048
0
44,406
0 %
0.01 %
DE0008232125
0
821,370
0 %
0.14 %
Total
865,776
0.14 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Right To Recall
Open
10,750,073
1.80 %
Swap
16.12.2022
160,221
0.03 %
Call Warrant
18.07.2023
106,403
0.02 %
Call Option
15.12.2023
2,695,000
0.45 %
Future
18.06.2021
198,955
0.03 %
Convertible Bond
17.11.2025
347,222
0.06 %
Total
14,257,874
2.39 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Put Warrant
31.12.2030
Cash
637,288
0.11 %
Swap
31.12.2030
Cash
3,817,244
0.64 %
Call Warrant
31.12.2030
Cash
2,446,581
0.41 %
CFD
09.04.2031
Cash
4,924,660
0.82 %
Put Option
20.12.2024
Physical
4,045,000
0.68 %
Total
15,870,774
2.66 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (Cayman) Holding Company
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
IMD Holdings LLC
%
%
%
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.
%
%
%
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
13 Apr 2021
