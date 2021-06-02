Log in
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/02/2021 | 07:47am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Deutsche Lufthansa AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.06.2021 / 13:45
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Street: Venloer Str. 151-153
Postal code: 50672
City: Cologne
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 May 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.08 % 6.80 % 6.88 % 597,742,822
Previous notification 0.07 % 6.04 % 6.11 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
US2515613048 0 38,023 0 % 0.01 %
DE0008232125 0 452,572 0 % 0.08 %
Total 490,595 0.08 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right To Recall Open 18,076,224 3.02 %
Swap 31.12.2030 161,651 0.03 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 124,399 0.02 %
Call Option 15.12.2023 3,840,000 0.64 %
Future 18.06.2021 199,716 0.03 %
Convertible Bond 17.11.2025 223,765 0.04 %
    Total 22,625,755 3.79 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Put Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 1,077,854 0.18 %
Swap 31.12.2030 Cash 4,466,954 0.75 %
Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 2,903,146 0.49 %
CFD 12.05.2031 Cash 2,705,394 0.45 %
Put Option 20.12.2024 Physical 6,872,500 1.15 %
      Total 18,025,848 3.02 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmbH % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (Cayman) Holding Company % % %
Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % 5.37 % 5.41 %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
IMD Holdings LLC % % %
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc. % % %
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
01 Jun 2021


02.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Venloer Str. 151-153
50672 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1203541  02.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1203541&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
