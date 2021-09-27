Log in
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/27 11:18:06 am
6.505 EUR   +4.36%
11:12aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Brussels Airlines brings 153,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Uganda
AQ
11:10aDeutsche Lufthansa AG english
DJ
11:02aLUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein sticks Neutral
MD
Deutsche Lufthansa AG english

09/27/2021 | 11:10am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 27.09.2021 / 17:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Title:         Dr. 
 
 First name:    Detlef 
 
 Last name(s):  Kayser 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Deutsche Lufthansa AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:         Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument 
 
 ISIN:         DE000A3E5B58 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Purchase of 40,000 subscription rights. 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 2.436 EUR     3337.32 EUR 
 
 2.436 EUR     2087.652 EUR 
 
 2.436 EUR     1256.976 EUR 
 
 2.436 EUR     616.308 EUR 
 
 2.436 EUR     219.24 EUR 
 
 2.436 EUR     516.432 EUR 
 
 2.436 EUR     528.612 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    243.65 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    2270.818 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    599.379 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    4456.3585 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    416.6415 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    404.459 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    3744.9005 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    151.063 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    587.1965 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    233.904 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    170.555 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    5209.237 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    241.2135 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    2229.3975 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    2209.9055 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    533.5935 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    548.2125 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    114.5155 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    511.665 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    2721.5705 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    1218.25 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    738.2595 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    7796.80 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    1983.311 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    1569.106 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    1476.519 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    718.7675 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    896.632 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    779.68 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    804.045 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    224.158 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    1815.1925 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    1111.044 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    2804.4115 EUR 
 
 2.4365 EUR    21560.5885 EUR 
 
 2.436 EUR     5941.404 EUR 
 
 2.436 EUR     9856.056 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 2.4364 EUR    97455.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-09-24; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Lufthansa AG 
              Venloer Str. 151-153 
              50672 Cologne 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70314 27.09.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2021 11:09 ET (15:09 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 16 658 M 19 498 M 19 498 M
Net income 2021 -2 278 M -2 666 M -2 666 M
Net Debt 2021 11 494 M 13 453 M 13 453 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 726 M 4 363 M 4 361 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 108 072
Free-Float 89,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 6,23 €
Average target price 7,49 €
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-40.18%4 363
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.8.26%27 759
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.31%22 407
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.12.81%15 789
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.9.89%11 908
ANA HOLDINGS INC.21.21%11 726