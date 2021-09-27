Deutsche Lufthansa AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 27.09.2021 / 17:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Detlef Last name(s): Kayser 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Deutsche Lufthansa AG b) LEI 529900PH63HYJ86ASW55 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000A3E5B58 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of 40,000 subscription rights. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2.436 EUR 3337.32 EUR 2.436 EUR 2087.652 EUR 2.436 EUR 1256.976 EUR 2.436 EUR 616.308 EUR 2.436 EUR 219.24 EUR 2.436 EUR 516.432 EUR 2.436 EUR 528.612 EUR 2.4365 EUR 243.65 EUR 2.4365 EUR 2270.818 EUR 2.4365 EUR 599.379 EUR 2.4365 EUR 4456.3585 EUR 2.4365 EUR 416.6415 EUR 2.4365 EUR 404.459 EUR 2.4365 EUR 3744.9005 EUR 2.4365 EUR 151.063 EUR 2.4365 EUR 587.1965 EUR 2.4365 EUR 233.904 EUR 2.4365 EUR 170.555 EUR 2.4365 EUR 5209.237 EUR 2.4365 EUR 241.2135 EUR 2.4365 EUR 2229.3975 EUR 2.4365 EUR 2209.9055 EUR 2.4365 EUR 533.5935 EUR 2.4365 EUR 548.2125 EUR 2.4365 EUR 114.5155 EUR 2.4365 EUR 511.665 EUR 2.4365 EUR 2721.5705 EUR 2.4365 EUR 1218.25 EUR 2.4365 EUR 738.2595 EUR 2.4365 EUR 7796.80 EUR 2.4365 EUR 1983.311 EUR 2.4365 EUR 1569.106 EUR 2.4365 EUR 1476.519 EUR 2.4365 EUR 718.7675 EUR 2.4365 EUR 896.632 EUR 2.4365 EUR 779.68 EUR 2.4365 EUR 804.045 EUR 2.4365 EUR 224.158 EUR 2.4365 EUR 1815.1925 EUR 2.4365 EUR 1111.044 EUR 2.4365 EUR 2804.4115 EUR 2.4365 EUR 21560.5885 EUR 2.436 EUR 5941.404 EUR 2.436 EUR 9856.056 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 2.4364 EUR 97455.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-24; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

Language: English Company: Deutsche Lufthansa AG Venloer Str. 151-153 50672 Cologne Germany Internet: www.lufthansagroup.com/investor-relations End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70314 27.09.2021

September 27, 2021 11:09 ET (15:09 GMT)