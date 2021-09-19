Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Lufthansa : EUR 2.1bn Capital Increase to strengthen the balance sheet and to enable the early repayment of stabilization measures in Germany

09/19/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate responsibility, that is to say sustainable and responsible entrepreneurial practice, is an integral part of our corporate strategy. It means that we are committed to creating added value for our customers, employees and investors and to meeting our responsibilities toward the environment and society.

Overview

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 19 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2021 17:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
01:59pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa launches $2.5 billion capital increase to repay s..
RE
01:02pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : decides on EUR 2.1 billion capital increase
PU
01:02pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : EUR 2.1bn Capital Increase to strengthen the balance sheet ..
PU
12:44pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche -2-
DJ
12:44pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Lufthansa AG decides on EUR 2.1 billion capital..
DJ
09/17EXCLUSIVE : Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threat, risk ..
RE
09/16DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Steffen Harbarth new Air Dolomiti CEO
PU
09/16ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las Vegas S..
09/16DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa Trachtencrew takes off
PU
09/15LUFTHANSA AG : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 16 612 M 19 477 M 19 477 M
Net income 2021 -2 369 M -2 778 M -2 778 M
Net Debt 2021 12 921 M 15 150 M 15 150 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 907 M 5 761 M 5 754 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 108 072
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 8,21 €
Average target price 8,02 €
Spread / Average Target -2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Chief Executive Officer
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-24.09%5 761
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.25%25 578
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.88%22 370
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.2.98%14 414
AIR CHINA LIMITED-18.36%14 398
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.44%13 692