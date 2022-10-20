Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Lufthansa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:05 2022-10-20 am EDT
6.630 EUR   -1.88%
10/19LUFTHANSA AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
10/19Lufthansa's Eurowings Nixes Plans For 200 New Jobs After Pilot Strike
MT
10/18LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Lufthansa : Fraport and Lufthansa Establish “FraAlliance” Joint Venture

10/20/2022 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
from left Dirk Schusdziara, Jens Ritter, Dr. Pierre Dominique Prümm, Jörg Harnisch

Fraport and Lufthansa have formed a new joint venture called "FraAlliance". Each company holds a 50% share in the new venture. The two companies intend to use FraAlliance to strengthen their existing cooperation on strategic and operational matters at Frankfurt Airport and thus, plan to deepen their long-standing partnership in relation to enhancing services at Frankfurt Airport's Terminal 1. The aim is to improve the quality of products and services at Frankfurt Airport.

The joint venture seeks to improve aspects relating to business development and operations, customer experience, infrastructure, intermodality, and sustainability. Improvements are to be achieved by analyzing and optimizing processes in terminal operations, as well as by taking a joint, customer-focused approach to product development. The goal is to bring about a journey-wide enhancement of processes and product offerings for flights, while boosting the competitiveness of the airport.

One initial outcome of the enhanced partnership is the availability of real-time updates for aviation security checkpoints in the Lufthansa App. This allows Lufthansa passengers to see checkpoint waiting times in Frankfurt via the app, enabling them to take these times into account when planning their schedule and travel arrangements.

In another project, passenger flows have been carefully analyzed and optimized. This will significantly reduce transfer times for around a million passengers per year by removing unnecessary, duplicate security checks.

Pierre Dominique Prümm, Fraport AG's Executive Director Aviation and Infrastructure, says: "With this joint venture, we're creating a highly responsive and effective team that can pursue areas of mutual interest and to continue improving passenger services. It's an important signal for the medium and long-term prospects of Frankfurt Airport."

Jens Ritter, CEO Lufthansa Airlines, says: "We want to offer our customers a reliable, punctual, and first-rate travel experience. The joint venture will allow us to place stronger and more targeted emphasis on the projects required to realize these aims. The new partnership at our Frankfurt hub will deliver significant added value for our customers by implementing innovative, future-focused measures."

The FraAlliance team is staffed equally by both companies. The new joint venture is being co-led by Dirk Schusdziara (previously Senior Vice President (SVP) Commercial Affairs at Fraport AG's Airside and Terminal Management, Corporate Safety and Security central unit) and Jörg Harnisch (previously Head of Lean Project Management & CoE Process Improvement at the Lufthansa Group).

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 08:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
10/19LUFTHANSA AG : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
10/19Lufthansa's Eurowings Nixes Plans For 200 New Jobs After Pilot Strike
MT
10/18LUFTHANSA AG : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/18Global markets live: Rio Tinto, Goldman Sachs, Hasbro, Intel Credit ..
MS
10/18German Airline Lufthansa Boosts FY22 Guidance Amid Strong Air Travel Demand
MT
10/17ADRs End Higher, Cosan and Deutsche Lufthansa Trade Actively
DJ
10/17Lufthansa raises 2022 profit outlook on strong demand for air travel
RE
10/17Lufthansa raises full-year earnings forecast amid strong demand for air travel
RE
10/17Deutsche Lufthansa Ag : Lufthansa Group raises its forecast for earnings and cash flow in ..
EQ
10/17Pilots Strike at Lufthansa's Eurowings Unit Prompts Cancellation of Six Rotation Flight..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 31 137 M 30 461 M 30 461 M
Net income 2022 334 M 326 M 326 M
Net Debt 2022 8 793 M 8 602 M 8 602 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 078 M 7 902 M 7 902 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 106 296
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 6,76 €
Average target price 6,68 €
Spread / Average Target -1,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG9.34%7 902
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED1.60%22 980
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-17.68%20 532
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.17%17 845
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.57%13 912
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-25.21%12 741