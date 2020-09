The Environment Ministry's draft law, seen by Reuters, said 0.5% of jet fuel purchased in Germany should come from renewable sources by 2026, before that proportion rises to 1% by 2028.

The draft has been through an initial round of agreement with the chancellery but still needs final approval from the federal government.

