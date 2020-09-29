Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Lufthansa AG    LHA   DE0008232125

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG

(LHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Lufthansa : India in negotiations with Germany over Lufthansa flights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 12:44pm EDT

India's aviation regulator on Tuesday said it is in negotiations with Germany over flights between the nations after German carrier Lufthansa said it was forced to cancel some flights to the South Asian country.

Lufthansa earlier said on Twitter that it had been forced to cancel some flights to India after New Delhi rejected its planned flight schedule for October.

A statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that current arrangements were resulting in an "inequitable distribution of traffic in favour of Lufthansa".

"There are restrictions in place for Indian nationals desiring to travel to Germany, which was putting Indian carriers at a significant disadvantage," the DGCA said.

Indian carriers were operating 3-4 flights a week to Germany, but Lufthansa had been operating 20 flights a week, said DGCA, adding that negotiations were continuing with the government.

India formalised a bilateral "air bubble" with Germany in July and has similar arrangements with the United States and France.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Nupur Anand; Editing by David Goodman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
12:44pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : India in negotiations with Germany over Lufthansa flights
RE
08:45aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG
PU
08:35aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
06:49aLUFTHANSA AG : HSBC remains a Sell rating
MD
04:45aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Thomas Klühr to step down as SWISS CEO at the end of 2020
PU
04:36aDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : CEO of Lufthansa airline Swiss to step down
RE
09/28DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa Group airlines and Siemens announce NDC partnersh..
PU
09/25EUROPE : Virus fears push European stocks to worst week since June
RE
09/25Germany wants binding quota for CO2-free jet fuel -draft law
RE
09/25Virus fears push European stocks to worst week since June
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 863 M 19 780 M 19 780 M
Net income 2020 -8 000 M -9 384 M -9 384 M
Net Debt 2020 11 745 M 13 776 M 13 776 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,78x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 4 432 M 5 165 M 5 198 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 129 356
Free-Float 82,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Lufthansa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,76 €
Last Close Price 7,41 €
Spread / Highest target 90,2%
Spread / Average Target -22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carsten Spohr Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Karl-Ludwig Kley Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Schütze Chief Information Officer
Christine Behle Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christina Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG-54.82%5 165
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-46.41%19 909
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.50%15 063
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.54%13 463
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-21.37%11 903
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-59.20%10 458
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group